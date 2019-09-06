‘I need protection for blowing the whistle on corrupt deals at NYA’-Dismissed Deputy CEO
A
dismissed Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority
(NYA), Bright Kwabena
Acheampong has said he would need protection from the state following
his decision to raise concerns over irregularities at the NYA.
According
to him, he only got to read a copy of the MOU between NYA & Prefos a week to
the first batch of the training Program, and in most of the meetings he raised issues with it.
‘’I have questioned
why we were in a rush especially so that, we ( NYA) have not to signed an
agreement with the Local Government Ministry for a Trainee’s to be absorbed by them
after the training Program,’’ he noted.
The dismissed deputy CEO in charge of
Programs and Operations said ‘’At the time that the Hon Minister appeared at
the Audit hearing of the Ministry, the Hon, Minister, Isaac Kwame Asiamah (MP)
, knew that the first batch of the training has been done, meanwhile he
reported that, the Ministry through the NYA, was about to train Youth to help
in the maintenance of our Street light across the country.’’
He among other things alleged that: ‘’the
Board did not approve before payment and first batch of training was done. I advised that, we hold on and deal with all
the other arrangements leading to a Mega launch of the Program
He said ‘’payment Vouchers were not approved by the
designated officer ( DCEO, NYA, F & A, then). The cost per training was on
the high side
He further disclosed
through a statement that the ‘’entity have not sat on it for onwards referral
to Central Tender based on the figures involved,’’ adding ‘’the Procurement
Director ill-advised.’’
He concluded saying: ‘’ With the above I wish
to state unequivocally that, as far as Payment, Approval and figures were
concern, I sent my strongest disapproval to the Program except the idea in all
meetings that was held.
I wish finally to
thank the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the Honour
done me, for the past 2 and a half years.’’
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal