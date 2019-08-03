I have plans for UK collaborations-Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale says he is looking forward to collaborating with top global artists such as Busy from the UK.

The artiste told Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that his successful combination with Beyonce has paved way for him hence his decision to capitalize on this opportunity to collaborate with other top artistes.

He disclosed on the show that he has received calls from the United States following the collaboration and would be having a media tour in the US on the recent collaboration.

Shatta Wale said he has a fan base on the UK and so, the collaboration with UK artistes would serve his fans there.

Shatta Wale is currently been celebrated for featuring on Beyonce’s album dominating major news headlines in Ghana and beyond.

Beyoncé curated two albums featuring international artistes for the Lion King movie which are called Spirit and The Gift.

It was on The Gift album which was released on Friday, July 19, 2019, which had Beyoncé featuring Shatta Wale on a song titled Already.

The album featured other African stars including Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Tekno, and Yemi Alade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

