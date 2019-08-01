I can’t believe my wife is gone-Husband of killed policewoman

The husband of the police officer who was shot and killed by suspected robbers at Kumbungu on Tuesday says he cannot still believe the wife is gone.

Speaking to the media the husband said: “I can’t believe my wife is dead, it has not been easy, especially having to take care of three children, it is not going to be easy.’’

He added: ‘’This is not what we planned for, we didn’t know she will die prematurely and leave the children behind but I know with God I can take care of the children. We planned to give the children a bright future. My wife was a really lovely woman.’’

A policewoman [name withheld] at the Northern Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale was on Tuesday evening shot to death by military dressed armed robbers at a police checkpoint on the Kumbungu road.



The incident occurred at about 10:45 pm near Star Oil Filing Station when ash coloured saloon car was signalled to stop on approaching the checkpoint.



Four occupants, all armed men dressed in military camouflage’, wearing face masks and dessert boots suddenly got down and shot at the deceased killing her instantly.



The other policewoman in her attempt to take cover stumbled and fell and her weapon together with that of the deceased were taken by the robbers.



The third officer who had then taken cover, fired at the robbers but the robbers managed to escape with the two weapons.

The Police Administration has placed a reward of GHc10, 000 to any person who gives credible information that will lead to the arrest of the suspected armed robbers.

Persons with information about the suspected criminals are also encouraged to inform the police stations nearest to them or through the following Police emergency numbers: 0299200331, 191, 18555.

