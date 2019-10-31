Lifestyle

I cannot date broke men-Nikki Samonas

Nikki Samonas, a Ghanaian actress has vowed never to date a poor man.

The actress said she will prefer to date men from Dubai, Italy, Greece and Kuwait.

She was responding to news publication that she had said she prefers dating wealthy men.

She affirmed her stance saying she would prefer, dating financially stable men.

”If you are a lady and men are asking you out would you prefer a poor man? As a lady, you have the choice to choose between three young men, would you choose the poor one?”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

