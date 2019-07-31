General News

Hunter on the run after ‘mistakingly’ shooting to death another hunter

A hunter, Kwadwo Dukuu, 42, has allegedly shot his colleague hunter, ASI Kennedy, 40, to death at Berekum in the Bono East region.

The two hunters had gone on a hunting spree when the unfortunate incident occurred, Abusuapanyin Yaw Kwakye, told Nyankonton Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5F.m.

According to him, the incident was not deliberate but the suspect has left the town.

He indicated that the suspect has absconded to neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire due to fear.

The Abusuapabyin said the suspect mistook the deceased for a game and mistakenly shot him to death.

He said the suspect failed to narrate his ordeal to anyone but packed his bags and left for Cote d’Ivoire.

“The shooting was not intentional, it was by mistake but the suspect did not communicate with anyone what had happened. He came home, packed his bags and left.”

He said the suspect confessed to another individual and showed them where he kept the body an after the incident.

The residents in the area have been asked to give out any vital information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect, he added.

The police have since declared him wanted.

