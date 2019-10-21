Human Rights Reporters’ Joseph Wemakor wins SDGs award in GIJ 60th Anniversary Media Contest

he Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana Joseph Kobla Wemakor has been recognized by the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for his outstanding report which sheds light on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the School’s Grand Durbar to mark it’s 60th Anniversary held at its new campus site situated at Dzorwulu in Accra on Wednesday October 16.

The recognition emanates from a competition instituted by the Ghana Institute of Journalism as part of activities to celebrate its historic 60th Anniversary dubbed “GIJ 60th Anniversary Media Contest”.

It was aimed at rewarding outstanding works of Communication/Media Students and Practioners in the country who have demonstrated committment towards promoting the SDGs.

Joseph Kobla Wemakor, who also doubles as a seasoned journalist, an SDGs champion, human rights activist and a student of the institute was among the eight (8) contestants adjudged winners under the 3 categories of awards at stake by the Premier Communications University in West Africa.

The citation accompanying the award praised Mr Wemakor for his outstanding report which won him the prestigious SDGs awards under the print category.

It read “This citation is awarded by the Ghana Institute of Journalism to Joseph Kobla Wemakor in recognition of your outstanding print report in the GIJ 60th Anniversary Media Contest themed:”The Role of Media in Promoting Effective Citizen Participation for Achieving Sustainable Development Goals”. Presented on the 60th Anniversary Grand Durbar on the 16th of October 2019 and signed by Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Rector, Ghana Institute of Journalism”.

The GIJ 60th Anniversary Media Contest Awards was under the theme:”Role of Media in promoting effective citizen participation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs)

The Media Contest was opened on Monday June 10, 2019 with a call on all Communication/Media Students and Practioners in the country to submit outstanding works in any of the 3 categories; articles audio and video documentaries on the theme:”Role of Media in promoting effective citizen participation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals” (SDGs).

The Premier Communication Institute has celebrated its 60th anniversary at a colour grand durbar in Accra under the theme “Celebrating our past: Inspiring our future”.

Prof. Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, the Rector of GIJ in his opening remark identified funding gap as a major challenge hindering the development of the school.

He therefore called for government’s support, adding “efforts at delivering quality training at GIJ can be achieved with the needed funding support”.

The colourful ceremony was graced by hosts of dignitaries including the Former Ghana Ambassador to Germany, Akua Sena Dansua (Alumnus), Ambassador of Lebanon to Ghana, Maher Kheir, Issac Prof. Charles Marfo, National President of UTAG, Dr Mrs. Stella Agyenim Boateng, Director of Human Resources at Volta River Authourity (VRA), Executive Director of National Population Council (NPC), Dr. Leticia Appiah and Peter Smith Vander, Head of Political Sector of the European Union.

By: Rainbowradioonline..com

