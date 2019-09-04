HRRG supports cry for justice of kidnapped & raped teenager

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), has supported the cry for justice by a teenager who was kidnapped and sexually assaulted by two self-styled men of God.

An investigative report by the Joy News Channel narrated the cruelty perpetrated against the teenager.

HRRG in its statement said “the story of the victim as narrated by Joy News is not only painful but an encroachment and abuse of

her fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution.

The sexual abused she suffered every day while in captivity for four-months condemned.

Being compelled to drink concoctions to abort the pregnancy put her right to life at risk.

The unlawful detention frowned on her right to free movement.”

HUMAN RIGHTS REPORTERS SUPPORTS –“I WANT JUSTICE” CRY OF

KIDNAPPED AND RAPED TEENAGER

The Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG) has followed with a keen interest in the investigative report

by Joy News about the kidnapping and sexual abuse of a teenage girl by two self-styled pastors.

Per our stands, as an NGO championing issues concerned with Human Rights protection and respect, we

believe that

The cruelty perpetrated against the victim is not only criminal but also cruel and unfortunate. It’s unfortunate that she went through this ordeal and has to battle with scars from a four-month tortuous

kidnapping and multiple rape experience at the hands of the two pastors. The story of the victim as narrated by Joy News is not only painful but an encroachment and abuse of

her fundamental rights as enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. The sexual abused she suffered every day while in captivity for four-months condemned. Being compelled to drink concoctions to abort the pregnancy put her right to life at risk. The unlawful detention frowned on her right to free movement.

Recommendations The Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry to take over the matter and make sure that justice is

served. We further recommend that the victim is provided a holistic medical and psychological (Counseling)

support so she recovers from the traumatic experience. The public also needs to be enlightened on their rights and that of others to ensure we build a society that is just and without discrimination.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the experiences the victim has gone through are not only awful but inhumane considering

the fact she was used as a ransom by the suspects to demand money from her parents.

No citizen must be subjected to this terrible experience and just in the voice of the victim: “I don’t want to

go through this again…I want justice,’’-she must be given justice.

The suspects must be prosecuted and if found guilty, jailed to serve as a deterrent to like-minded offenders

and persons.

Contacts:

Joseph Kobla Wemakor

0243676813

Wisdom Eli Kojo Hammond

0553456738

Rashid Provencal Obodai

Executive Director Project Director Acting PR

0268240918

