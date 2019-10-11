General News

How did CSE get into our textbooks if it was dropped? Dr. Apaak jabs Nana Addo

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has raised concerns over the claims made by President Akufo-Addo that the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education was rejected by cabinet.

The MP is wondering why a policy that was rejected has found its way into the newly introduced and current 2019 English Language and Ghanaian Language curricula, and in the teachers package.

The legislator has therefore challenged the president to be bold and state his position on the matter instead of the wishy, washy pronouncements made.

It is the view of Dr. Apaak that persons should be punished for defying the orders of the president if indeed cabinet rejected the policy but was later implemented by the ministry.

Read his position on the matter below

CSE and Matters Arising – Folks, tell NPP apologists to tell NADAA to be bold in stating his position on CSE, not the whisy washy, dodgy, pronouncements after his government was exposed by teachers.

How can something cabinet “rejected” find expression in the newly introduced and current 2019 English Language and Ghanaian Language curricula, and in the teachers package?

Why would 5 trainers of teachers from 25 districts (5×25=125) be trained on something that was “rejected” by cabinet?

Are we to believe that NaCCA, the Minstry of education and GES did all the above in spite of cabinet “rejecting” the CSE guidelines?

Why has no one been punished for defying cabinet by including CSE in curricula when cabinet “rejected” the guidelines?

I remain a citizen.

Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak
M.P Builsa South and Deputy Ranking Member, Committee on Education

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

