How dare you call Mahama a liar when your uncle misled us to come & drain our resources? Apaak jabs Gabby

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clemnt Apaak, has taken Gabby Otchere Darko to the cleaners for describing former President John Dramani Mahama as a liar.

The leading member of the NPP in a Facebook post slammed Mr. Mahama over his comments on the government white paper on the Ayawaso West Wuogon violence.

He wrote: “When you get the opportunity to be PRESIDENT and you MISLEAD the people, don’t try to MISLEAD them with LIES when you return into OPPOSITION. You MISSED your chance”.

But the legislator believes the leading member of the ruling government had no locus to attack Mahama.

In his view, if there is any leader who has misled Ghanaians, it should President Akufo-Addo who has failed to fight corruption like he promised Ghanaians.

He also believes the president has failed woefully to protect the public purse like he promised to do when he swore his oath of office on January 7, 2017.

Read his post below

Folks, if any person, as an opposition leader and as President, has MISLED the good people of Ghana with LIES in the history of our Republic, it certainly can’t be incoming President John Dramani Mahama, it’s outgoing President Akufo-Addo. Pass these few examples to Gabby:

1) President Akufo-Addo PROMISED in Kumasi at a fund raising rally that he would NOT run a family and friends government, he is running the most nepotistic government in the history of Ghana;

2) He said he will fight corruption using the Anas Principle, he has not only rejected the Anas Principle but has become a clearing agent, clearing his appointees alleged to have engaged in acts of corruption;

3) He said he will protect the public purse, he is dissipating the public purse by appointing the largest number of Ministers, CEOs, Presidential Staffers, Special Assistants, PROs; the most obese government in the history of Ghana;

4) He said………(Feel free to add to the list folks).

Truth Stands!

Dr. Clement Abasinaab Apaak

M.P, Builsa South

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

