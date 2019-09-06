Health Advocate Seeks Support For Herbal Practitioners

CEO for Health CEOs and Scientists Network, Kwame Mensah Dzikunu is asking the government to be at the aid of private herbal medical practitioners as done for all other players within the industry. This way, health product and services from Ghana will gain the needed impact among nations.

Mr. Dzikunu notes the support from government to the pharmaceutical sector is worth it and worthy to extend out to other stakeholder institutions for collective growth.

Many are the investors who wish to expand operations but lack the requisite support, he notes. He added flexible tax systems on medical imports stand a great deal to direct enough attention towards Ghanaian originated product.

He pleads with the government to consider planting an ultra-modern pharmaceutical industry for each region under the One District One Factory (1D1F) model to ease service delivery. Potential medical service providers will also operate on firm grounds.

In addition to having an interesting working environment, Mr. K. M. Dzikunu spoke on the 2019 edition of Health CEOs and Legends Awards which happens to be the 8th edition.

The awards scheme has over the years recognized the gradual effort of practitioners who hail from Africa regardless of where they work around the globe. As usual, the nomination is open to all provided what is said of a personality is without a doubt.

By: Daniel Asuku

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

