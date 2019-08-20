Halt tree harvesting on Afram Lake, sack E/R Minister or don’t campaign in our towns-Residents of 5 communities

The Chiefs ,Assembly Members and residents of Nketepa, New Jerusalem,Pitiku, Asubone and Adawso, five (5) fishing communities in the Kwahu South District in the Eastern Region have given the government an ultimatum of seven (7) days to revoke the contract of Ketakrakye Timber Recovery Company Limited, who is cutting off trees in the Afram Lake.

The angry fishermen claim the company is uprooting trees from the lake and the spillage of oil from the machines being used is gradually killing the fish stock.

The fishermen told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that their efforts to get the government to address the issue have been unsuccessful.

A fisherman said: “the company came around some years ago and since they started work, our catch has been badly affected. The communities along the river are suffering because they cannot harvest enough to feed their family let alone sell to eke out a living. We are appealing to the government to intervene. Aside from this concern, the water we depend on gas also been affected. We are calling the government to intervene. We are not sabotaging the government, we are only raising red flags over what is affecting us. The activities of the company are responsible for the depletion of the stock.

They have also appealed to President Akufo-Addo to immediately sack the Eastern Regional Minister Hon. Eric Kwakye Darfuor, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nkawkaw constituency for allegedly raining insults on them saying that “the people along the Afram lake are of no use”.

Nana Kwabena Obeng, the Odikro of Nketepa and Hon. Thomas Abekwei, the Assembly Member for Nketepa who spoke with the media added that failure to listen to their plea will give them no option than to prevent politicians from campaigning in the communities.

The two speaking on behalf of the communities urged the government to treat their plea with the urgency it deserves or face the consequences.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

