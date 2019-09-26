Group wants DCE of UWA sanctioned for crashing car in an accident

A group calling itself Concerned Youth of Upper West Akyem has accused the District Chief Executive (DCE), Eugene Sackey of abusing his office.

The group claims the DCE has for sometime being driving himself in the official vehicle when he has been assigned a driver.

It is the argument of the group that the DCE’s recent accident was due to fatigue and his failure to allow the assigned driver to his office to driver him as required by law.

Eugene Sackey was hospitalised after he was involved in a near-fatal accident on the Suhum to Nsawam Stretch of the Accra to Kumasi Highway.

The accident occurred Friday, September 20, 2019. The official vehicle of the DCE collided head-on with a speeding commercial vehicle.

The DCE who is also contesting the Primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the area was admitted at GraceVille Medical Center.

Reacting to the accident, leader of the Concerned Youth of Upper West Akyem constituency, Osman Abubakar further alleged that the DCE has in instructed his driver whose name was only given as Moses to tell the police he was the one driving the car.

He said per policy guidelines, the DCE had no business driving the car by himself.

In his view, the act was in violation of the code and ethics of the assembly.

He also indicated the DCE failed to abide by the ethics of Diligence, Discipline and Timeliness which says ‘’Officers and staff of Local Government Service shall perform their duties with diligence and discipline, whilst adhering to specific time-frames, time-related schedules, targets, and objectives.’’

