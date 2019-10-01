Grave looters storm Alafia in Upper West

Residents at Alafia in the Upper West region have expressed worry over activities of grave looters.

The residents say grave looters have started looting their graves.

According to them, they woke up Tuesday morning with two graves looted by unknown persons.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, our reporter, Abubakar Nuhu, said the unknown persons looted the graves and took away remains in the grave.

The incident was reported to the traditional leaders who have since performed rituals asking the gods to expose the persons behind it.

They have also invoked curses on anyone who would attempt to engage in such acts again.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

