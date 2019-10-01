General News

Grave looters storm Alafia in Upper West

0

Residents at Alafia in the Upper West region have expressed worry over activities of grave looters.

The residents say grave looters have started looting their graves.

According to them, they woke up Tuesday morning with two graves looted by unknown persons.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, our reporter, Abubakar Nuhu, said the unknown persons looted the graves and took away remains in the grave.

You might also like..

CSE an agenda for LGBT rights, drop it-Chief Imam

Ghanaians are justified in their outrage over CSE-Dr. Apaak

The incident was reported to the traditional leaders who have since performed rituals asking the gods to expose the persons behind it.

They have also invoked curses on anyone who would attempt to engage in such acts again.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

CSE an agenda for LGBT rights, drop it-Chief Imam

General News

Ghanaians are justified in their outrage over CSE-Dr. Apaak

General News

MCE hailed as Sagnarigu Municipality gets its first ever IGF physical project.

General News

GES expresses worry over false claims on CSE Curriculum

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: