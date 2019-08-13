GRA launches Tax Authentication App to check fake stamps

In its bid to wane out fake tax stamp in the system, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has today launched a ‘Tax Stamp Authenticator’ mobile app to enable it to achieve such feat.

During the launch, the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Mr Kofi Nti, indicated since the introduction of the excise tax stamp last year some unscrupulous persons have also besieged the market with fake stamps making it difficult for one to ascertain the authenticity of the product they are consuming.

It is on this background the commission resolved to develop a mobile app capable of authenticating the excise tax stamps embossed on products.

” Since the introduction of the excise tax stamp has achieved lots of success but as you know in our contemporary world that people invent fake products, the market has been inundated with fake tax stamps so we have developed this app to check that’ he opined.

The app which is only available on the Google play store for android users can only operate on phones with 5.1 upward versions of android and requires the Internet to make it function.

The commissioner general at the launch indicated plans are advanced to make the app available on other platforms such as is.

‘We have realised some lapses and they’re being work on. We are engaging with is to ensure the app is put on their platform and also to ensure those on lower versions of android can also access it.”

The app when launched on one’s phone and used to scan an excise tax stamp brings up the name of the product, the manufacturing company, the size of the products, among other information.

By: Kwabena Agyapong

