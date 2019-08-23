GPRTU, Police decongest Accra Central

The Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) has in collaboration with the Accra Regional Police Command embarked on a decongestion exercise in the Accra Central District.

The exercise was carried out to move the traders from the roads to make the movement of vehicles and humans much easier.

The pedestrian walkways were cleared of hawkers, their items seized making way for free movement in these affected areas.



Most commuters were pleased with the exercise as the hustle of thriving for space with the hawkers to their destinations has reduced.

According to the AMA, the activities of the traders and hawkers violate the AMA hawkers’ bye-law of 2011 and section 117(1) of the road traffic regulations, 2012(L.I.2180).



These laws prohibit traders from selling on the street and also commuters from buying from hawkers on the street.



The law further mandates the AMA to arrest and prosecute anyone who does not abide by the laws, which per interaction most hawkers are not aware of.

However, traders have always found their walk back on the streets after a decongestion exercise is carried out.

Traders who spoke to Rainbow Radio’s Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi said they chose to sell on the pedestrian walkway and the street because they do not have a market to sell.

They appealed to authorities to mark a pace for them in order for them not to sell on the pavements or the street.

Other hawkers also cried out to Government to intervene, as they believe the decongestion exercise by the will take away their source of income.

Other traders pleaded with the AMA to allow them ply their trade on the pavement since they could not afford shops in the markets.

Vice Chairman of GPRTU Number 2 Mr. K. Smith said the exercise was necessary due to the difficulty they encounter in having a traffic free movement in the Central Business District.

He said the situation was not only terrible but dangerous to the traders and pedestrians as well as motorists.

The exercise also exposed the indiscriminate disposal of waste into the gutters along the rail line.

In 2018 when the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) carried out a similar exercise, it was discovered that the traders who sell along the pavements and pedestrian walkways produced over 30% of the filth in the city of Accra.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

