Gov’t threatened with court action over NHIS debts owed private health providers

Government has been given two weeks to pay all outstanding debts owed private healthcare providers or be dragged to court.

The private healthcare providers have hinted if plans to sue the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to have the court compel the authority to pay all monies owed them.

They say the debts owed them accrued over a 10-month period.

Addressing the media, the private companies, known as the Responsive Healthcare Service Providers Association of Ghana and the Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, said the situation was unbearable and affecting their existence and businesses.

The Executive Director for the Responsive Healthcare Services of Ghana, Joseph Christian Amoah told journalists that their members have been dragged to court by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Social Security National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) for failing to fulfil their obligations.

“Our members are being taken to court by GRA, SSNIT and other regulatory authorities. We are in procurement business and we deduct from source and for 10 months to a year a provider is not reimbursed and as a result of this ill act, it happens that our members are financially bankrupt. Some are ill, others are dead, other is threatening to shut down. It does not enhance the private government partnership in health. We are giving the government two weeks to advice NHIA to pay for us. We will perhaps meet with our counsel and test the law.”

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

