Gov’t sets aside ¢194m for free SHS

The government has set aside

approximately ¢195m for the payment for the fees for students under the

implementation of the free senior high school policy, for the first-term.

Providing a breakdown of the allocation,

the Director-General for the Ghana Education Service (GES) Prof. Opoku Amankwa said ¢61 million which is 20% of

feeding amount for third-year students has been released.

Speaking at press conference, the GES boss

said another ¢14 million would be released next week to take care of purchase of

perishable foods.

Another ¢85m has been earmarked to pay

fees of second-year students and¢95million for fresh students in

first year. These monies, he said will be disbursed next week.

The GES boss further indicated that an estimated 490,000 students

have qualified for free Senior High School policy which is in its third year of

implementation.

They qualified out of the 514,215 students whose results have been released to the GES from West African Examination Council (WAEC).

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

