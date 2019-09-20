Gov’t releases White Paper on AWW Commission Report

Government has issued a white paper on the Commission of Inquiry’s recommendations following the probe into the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence.

The

White Paper, which was under the signature of Attorney General Madam Gloria

Akuffo said it accepts the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.5 on

pages 60 and 61 of the Report and refers the recommendation to the Criminal

Investigation Department of the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.

Also,

‘’the Government accepts the

Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.6 on page 61 of the Report and

refers the recommendation to the Minister for Health for reference to the

appropriate institution.

It

further noted that ‘’given that the Electoral Commission is an independent

constitutional body, the Government is unable to direct the Electoral

Commission to act on the recommendation of the Commission in paragraph 10.7 on

page 61 of the Report. Nonetheless, the Government will refer the

recommendation to the Electoral Commission for its consideration.

The

Government will refer the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.8 on page

61 of the Report to the Inspector-General of Police for his consideration.

In

respect of the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.9 on page 61 of the

Report, the Government takes the view that there are sufficient state institutions

that deal with grievances outside the police set up including the Judiciary and

the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice.

The Government states that the Commission’s recommendation in paragraph 10.10 on page 62 of the Report has been overtaken by events in light of the passage of the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), initiated by the President of the Republic, to disband and prohibit vigilante groups and their activities.’’

