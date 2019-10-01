Gov’t has not approved CSE for basic schools-Minister
Education
Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh says the Comprehensive Sexuality Education,
which has generated controversies has not been approved.
Addressing
the media in Accra on Tuesday, the Education Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku
Prempeh, noted, “no teacher was trained on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.”
“The curriculum framework from KG to P6 that has
been approved by Cabinet from the National Council for Curriculum and
Assessment for use in the development of school curriculum and published on
NACA website does not include anything on Comprehensive Sexuality Education.”
“The curriculum that has been developed out of the framework for use by
the Ghana Education Service in all public schools and approved by cabinet and
as published does not include comprehensive sexuality education. NACA has not
approved any material on Comprehensive Sexuality Education as it is not
included in the published curriculum framework,” the Minister insisted.
Bodies
such as the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the Pentecostal Council and the
Office of the Chief Imam have all kicked against the CSE.
The Ghana government
and United Nations Education, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)
launched the CSE programme this year in a bid to empower adolescents and young
people to attain a Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE).
Known as the “Our
right, Our lives, Our Future (O³), CSE is supported by governments of Sweden
and Ireland.
It is being implemented in Ghana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Malawi, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe for what proponents say will be an effective delivery of quality comprehensive sexuality programmes.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal