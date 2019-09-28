Gov’t has no strong evidence to support the attempted coup plot-Bagbin

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has waded into the narrative that the persons who have been arrested over an alleged attempt to stage coup are incapable of carrying out the action.

The legislator said so far there is no evidence anywhere to prove that the suspects were indeed capable of staging a coup.

The long-serving MP said from the evidence government has provided so far, it does not support the allegations against the suspects.

He said the government would be unable to prove beyond doubt that the suspects were capable if the action they’ve been accused if.

He believes the action is purely a political one being orchestrated by the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP).

He stated emphatically that the government wants to achieve a political gain out of the claim of government and has therefore asked authorities to move away from the narrative.

The honourable Second Deputy Speaker said from history and the caliber of people who are able to stage a coup, the arrested suspects do not have what it takes to do that.

He said from his own evidence he has seen, he does not believe in the narrative of the government.

He told the Parliamentary Press Corps at a workshop at Prampram that then information he has was more than that of the government and insisted, what they have is not enough.

He has since challenged the government to show Ghanaians stronger evidence than what they have seen.

Government over the week disclosed to Ghanaians an attempted coup was foiled by the security agencies.

Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm owner of Cidatel Hospital Hospital and his two accomplices – Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) are currently in the custody of the BNI over the alleged plot.

The suspects have been slapped with five charges including; conspiracy to commit crime – Manufacture of arms and ammunition without lawful authority, conspiracy to commit crime – Possession of explosives and firearms without lawful authority, manufacture of firearms without lawful authority, manufacture of explosives and ammunition’s without lawful authority and possession of explosives and firearms.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

