God called me to do Afrobeat Dancehall & I don’t have any competition-Tisha

Tisha Afia Brakoa Bentil, who has caused some stir with her striking resemblance to the late Ebony Reigns, has said she was called by God to venture into Afrobeat dancehall music.



She said just like God call people to go into gospel music, to be doctors and others are called to evangelise, she was called to venture into Afrobeat dancehall.



According to her, it has not been easy for her as an upcoming musician.



She said it is not easy to penetrate the music scene but with hard work, she will succeed.



Tisha indicated her dream is not only to break through in Ghana but also become a global artiste.



The musician said although some have not accepted her style, others have supported her style since she started.



When asked the musician she was looking up to she said, ‘’I do not look up to any artiste because I have my style. I feel I am bigger than the artiste in Ghana and so I don’t look up to anyone.’’



She continued: ‘’I don’t think I have any competition in Ghana. I am a unique artiste.’’

She was speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Highlife Paradise on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

