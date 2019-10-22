GHc2.2 billion released to pay road contractors-Nana Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that an amount of GHc2.2 billion has been released to pay road contractors for work done.

He disclosed this at the sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of the Obetsebi-Lamptey Interchange, located on the site of what is the famous Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout.

“The good news does not end here. The Ministry of Finance has released GH¢2.2 billion to the Ministry of Roads and Highways for payment for works done by road contractors across the country. This will improve the cash flow of our contractors, and ensure that those who had left their construction sites return to complete their projects,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo directed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to monitor closely the performance of every contractor engaged by the government and further instructed the Ministry not to hesitate to terminate the contracts of non-performing contractors.

He indicated that there are some road projects in Accra which are progressing steadily: dualization of the ‘School Junction Road’ in Adjiriganor, which is 95% complete; construction of the Dome-Taifa Road, which is 60% complete; construction of the LEKMA Road, with one of the two carriageways expected to be completed by the end of the year; and construction of concrete roads in Tema, also 50% complete. These works are being undertaken within the Tema Industrial enclave, and are expected to be completed by March 2020.

The others include works on phase 1 of the Tema Motorway Interchange, which is 60% complete, and scheduled for completion by June 2020; and construction works on the first four-tier interchange at Pokuase, which are expected to be completed by October 2020.

Some of the other ongoing road works throughout the country include the Kumasi Road and Drainage Extension Project, involving the dualisation of the Lake Road and lining of the Sissai River Drain in Kumasi. The Project is 35% complete, and should significantly reduce flooding within Atonsu and the neigbouring communities in Kumasi; and the construction of the first interchange in the northern parts of our country, i.e. the Tamale Interchange, which is progressing steadily.

The construction of this Interchange, according to President Akufo-Addo, will help address the congestion being faced by commuters at the Obetsebi-Lamptey roundabout and will help improve mobility on the Ring Road corridor.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

