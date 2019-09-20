Ghana’s debt stock as at July reached 205.5 billion cedis-BoG data

Ghana’s country’s total debt stock has hit 205.5 billion cedis by July 2019, representing 59.4 per cent of GDP, new data released by the Bank of Ghana has disclosed.

According to the data released, between May and July this year, Ghana’s debt stock increased by 5.5 billion cedis.

The stock reached 200 billion cedis in May this year, the data further disclosed.

Between the same period in 2018, the figure was at 159.7 billion cedis which represented 53.5 per cent of the GDP at the time.

A breakdown of the debt stock shows that the external component was at 20.4 billion dollars representing 31 per cent of GDP.

The domestic side is made up of 98 billion cedis representing 28.4 per cent of GDP.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

