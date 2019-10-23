Ghana’s Black Meteors well prepared for tournament-Deputy Coach

Deputy Coach of the National Under 23 team, the Black Meteors, Michael Osei says the team has prepared well for the Africa U23 Championship in Egypt.

He told Rainbow Sports that the players are doing well, and keep improving day after day.

The Ghana Football Association recently approved two-week international camping for the team.

The Meteors are expected to camp in Egypt from Monday, October 28 to the start of the competition.

He indicated that the players are not playing any competitive matches hence the need to manage the training in a way to make them fit for the tournament.

The team he disclosed is expecting 12 foreign-based players to join his side before the start of the Competition.

”We are preparing them for the tournament. They keep improving day after day. We are also hopeful the foreign-based players will join the team. We are hopeful we will get most of them,’;’ he added.

Ghana is grouped alongside Host Egypt, Cameroon, and Mali in a group seen as tough for the Ghanaians.

The competition starts from November 8 to 22nd with the top three advancing to the Olympic games in Tokyo-Japan.

By: Rainbow Sports

