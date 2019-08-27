General News

Ghana’s Ambassador to UK slams media, Ghanaians over lateness to a briefing

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Paapa Owusu Ankomah, has slammed the Ghanaian media and Ghanaian residents in the UK for failing to attend a press briefing at the Commission on time.

The Commissioner before addressing the media expressed worry at the failure of the media attending the press briefing on time.

According to him, he was ready for the briefing an hour to the scheduled time. However, the media delayed the briefing for 45 minutes.

‘’I was ready an hour ago in my office but I was informed those the event had been arranged had not come,’’ he said.

He underscored the need for the media and Ghanaians to desist from this negative attitude and make a point to attend events on time.

His Excellency Papa Owusu Ankomah said’ ‘those of us are supposed to positively influence those of us home but if we come here and decide to behave like those of us home, then we are not making any difference.’’

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

