General News

Ghana’s Ambassador to UK bemoans night crimes against Ghanaians

0

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Paapa Owusu-Ankomah has encouraged Ghanaian residents in the UK to be law-abiding.
 
Addressing the Ghanaian media at the Mission today [Tuesday], H.E Ankomah said he was proud to say among all the African countries in the UK, Ghanaians are considered to be one of the most law-abiding countries.
 
However, the Ambassador lamented the Mission has been worried at the spate of night crimes against Ghanaians.
 
He said, ‘’considering our number, we believe that the number of Ghanaian young people who have been victims of these night crimes is not compulsant to the numbers, rather high.’’
 
He said the Mission was engaging with the Ghanaian youth as a community to let them avoid situations where they may find themselves, victims.
 
He indicated his Mission was in the UK and Ireland to promote the policies and programmes of government.
 
He said in line with the government’s mission to deepen its relationship with Ghanaians in UK and Ireland, the Mission under his leadership has undertaken a lot of activities concerning Ghanaians living in the UK.

You might also like..

Northern Regional Security on a wild chase for criminals.

Civil Society Sets Up RTI Implementation Committee

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

Northern Regional Security on a wild chase for criminals.

General News

Civil Society Sets Up RTI Implementation Committee

General News

Majority of Ghanaians do not seek support from Mission when in trouble-Ghana’s…

General News

Ghana Mission in UK has issued 39, 196 passports, 149,752 Visas from 2017 till…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: