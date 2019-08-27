Ghana’s Ambassador to UK bemoans night crimes against Ghanaians

Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK and Ireland, Paapa Owusu-Ankomah has encouraged Ghanaian residents in the UK to be law-abiding.



Addressing the Ghanaian media at the Mission today [Tuesday], H.E Ankomah said he was proud to say among all the African countries in the UK, Ghanaians are considered to be one of the most law-abiding countries.



However, the Ambassador lamented the Mission has been worried at the spate of night crimes against Ghanaians.



He said, ‘’considering our number, we believe that the number of Ghanaian young people who have been victims of these night crimes is not compulsant to the numbers, rather high.’’



He said the Mission was engaging with the Ghanaian youth as a community to let them avoid situations where they may find themselves, victims.



He indicated his Mission was in the UK and Ireland to promote the policies and programmes of government.



He said in line with the government’s mission to deepen its relationship with Ghanaians in UK and Ireland, the Mission under his leadership has undertaken a lot of activities concerning Ghanaians living in the UK.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

