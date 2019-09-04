Ghanaians in South are not safe but conditions here better than in Ghana-Ghanaian confesses

A Ghanaian residing in South Africa, Adwoa Agyeiwaa, has disclosed on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, armed men on regular basis usually attack Ghanaians.

Speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on whether Ghanaians in South Africa were safe following the xenophobic attacks in recent times, she said no Ghanaian has been attacked yet.

But was quick to add that on regular basis, armed men attack and rob them of their valuables and money.

According to her, armed men robbed her few days ago of her phones and laptop in her salon.

When asked why they have refused to come home, she said the economic conditions in South Africa are far better than that of Ghana hence their decision not to come back home.

She said family members always call demanding fo0r money from them; a situation she said paints a picture of economic hardship in Ghana.

Adwoa Agyeiwaa said Ghanaians in South Africa want to return home but they feel the situation back home is not something they would want to experience.

‘’We are not all that safe because we are sometimes robbed at gunpoint. I experienced a similar incident a few weeks ago. But the situation here is better than in Ghana. They are jobs and we are paid well here. If we have to return home, we must return home to better opportunities and better jobs,’’ she added.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

