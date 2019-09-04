Ghanaians deserve a constitutional opportunity to cast a vote of No Confidence in Nana Addo-Lawyer

Private legal practitioner, lawyer Elikplim Lorlormavor Agbemava, has suggested reasons why citizens should have been given the opportunity, to rescind its decision of the majority vote they gave the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2016.

His suggestion is premised on the fact that the ruling government inundated with scandals whilst achieving little.

‘’This government is inundated with scandals whilst achieving so little to be of any relevance to us. It will go down in history with a huge label as the most corrupt government in the history of the 4th republican constitution.’’

In his view Ghanaians ‘’…deserve the constitutional opportunity to cast a vote of no confidence in this government. Wrongs happen and we have no hope of any remedial measures.’’

He is also alleging that ‘’the Attorney General is set to resign as pressure mounts on her for failing to justify the electoral tag of corruption placed on the past NDC administration.’’

A VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE IN THE NPP

GOVERNMENT

Our constitutional

drafters should have anticipated a government like this NPP government and

given the electorate the constitutional opportunity

to rescind the majority vote we gave this NPP government in 2016 even before

the next general election.

This government is inundated with scandals

whilst achieving so little to be of any relevance to us. It will go down in

history with a huge label as the most corrupt government in the history of the

4th republican constitution.

At this moment we the people deserve the

constitutional opportunity to cast a vote of no confidence in this government.

Wrongs happen and we have no hope of any remedial measures. The Attorney

General is set to resign as pressure mounts on her for failing to justify the

electoral tag of corruption placed on the past NDC administration. Wouldn’t

that be unfortunate since there is more work for her to do prosecuting the many

scandals unveiled by the likes of Manasseh, Anas and Kevin Taylor?

From the cold blooded murders to the many cases of financial malfeasance the incompetence is clear to all. How did this happen to a group of people who believed they were purer than the angels in heaven?

By: Rashid Oboda Provencal

