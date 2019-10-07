‘Ghanaian MPs are ignorant & prisoners of events’-Expert

A developer, Brother Eugene has described MPs in Ghana as ‘’prisoners of events’’ in their constituencies.

Appearing on ‘Ghana Kasa’, a political show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said MPs in Ghana are ignorant of the problems that exist in their constituencies.

He told Uncle Bright, host of the show that some MPs are also hypocrites and unable to criticise their government for fear of getting appointments.

Others he noted are complacent because of praises showered on them by people.

He then narrowed on the New Patriotic Party 9NPP) describing its communication machinery as weak.

In his view, the communications directorate lacks the tools to effectively communicate to Ghanaians what they have been able to achieve.

‘’There is something fundamentally wrong with the entire communication machinery of the NPP. They are unable to communicate their achievements effectively,’’ he said on the show.

He suggested the NPP is good at development, but lack what it takes to communicate their development, and that is what caused their defeat in 2008.

He has consequently advised the NPP to establish what he terms ‘Community Development Platforms’ so that these platforms would communicate the challenges of the various constituencies.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

