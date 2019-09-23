Ghanaian female Powerlifter grabs 4 gold medals in Canada

Ghana’s Juliana Arkoh, a powerlifter, has made the nation proud by grabbing four gold medals at the ongoing powerlifting competition in Toronto Canada.

President of Ghana Power Lifting Association, Mr. Gudwill Agyemang, described the achievement as remarkable and an honour for the nation.

According to him, the achievement was not won on a silver platter.

He bemoaned the challenges they had to go through before travelling for the tournament.

He mentioned the issue of ticketing for athletes, supplements to make the athletes stronger to compete well for the tournament but we no support from either government or the National Sports Authority, he added.

He used the occasion to appeal to the government, corporate bodies and individuals to support them as the African powerlifting tournament comes off next month.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

