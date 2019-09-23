Sports

Ghanaian female Powerlifter grabs 4 gold medals in Canada

0

Ghana’s Juliana Arkoh, a powerlifter, has made the nation proud by grabbing four gold medals at the ongoing powerlifting competition in Toronto Canada.

President of Ghana Power Lifting Association, Mr. Gudwill Agyemang, described the achievement as remarkable and an honour for the nation.

According to him, the achievement was not won on a silver platter.

He bemoaned the challenges they had to go through before travelling for the tournament.

You might also like..

Eto’o junior set to follow in father’s footsteps…

Arda Turan: Barcelona player gets suspended sentence for…

He mentioned the issue of ticketing for athletes, supplements to make the athletes stronger to compete well for the tournament but we no support from either government or the National Sports Authority, he added.

He used the occasion to appeal to the government, corporate bodies and individuals to support them as the African powerlifting tournament comes off next month.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Continue Reading
You might also like
Sports

Eto’o junior set to follow in father’s footsteps for Cameroon

Sports

Arda Turan: Barcelona player gets suspended sentence for firing gun in hospital

Sports

I’II restore & revive the broken image of GFA-Fred Pappoe

Sports

Dr. Kwame Kyei joins GFA Prez election

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: