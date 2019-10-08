Ghana win bronze at maiden MEA Rugby League Championships appearance

The Ghana national rugby league team, the Leopards, defeated Cameroon 10-4 on Saturday 5th October 2019 to claim third spot at the Middle East-Africa (MEA) Rugby League Championships held in Lagos, Nigeria.

With an early try from Collins Ofosu cancelled in the second half tying the game at 4-4 for most of the half. Fierce forward Eric Tettegah, scored a try in the dying minutes of the game to put the Leopards 8-4 up, before John Bless Mensah, dragged the score to 10 after a neatly executed conversion.

This was the second edition of the MEA Rugby League Championships which saw Ghana compete against hosts Nigeria, Cameroon and Morocco for the title and Team Manager of the Leopards, Jafaru Mustapha, revealed that the Rugby League Federation of Ghana (RLFG) are looking to dominate the region in the shortest possible time

“Though without any government support, the team has braced itself with a target to dominate the Middle East Africa space within the shortest possible time.”

Ghana kicked off their campaign losing 23-12 against eventual winners Nigeria who went on to thrash Morocco 38-10 in the final of the championships.

The Leopards arrived back in the country on 6th October 2019.

Source: thepressbox.home.blog

