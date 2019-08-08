Ghana to mark IYD on August 14

The National Youth Authority-Ghana (NYA), under the auspices of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), will be celebrating this year’s (2019) event on the 14th of August in lieu of Eid-ul-Adha celebration which is a statutory public holiday.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NYA.

According to the statement, the UN has urged member States to organize activities that focus on meaningful dialogue and engagement with the youth, fostering mutual partnerships and relationships amongst them and promoting their involvement in the development process of their country.

Here in Ghana, H.E the Vice President of the Republic, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to grace the national celebrations scheduled to come off at Mamfe in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region under the sub-theme “The Role of the Youth in Contributing to Quality Education in Ghana” coming on the heels of the global theme “Transforming Education”.

Prior to the national celebration, there will be pre-event activities in all regions from the 6th – 9th August 2019. Some key activities planned to herald the day at the regional level include voluntary work camps, youth local exchange programmes, mindset/attitudinal change campaign on the need for “A Ghana First Agenda”.

Additionally, there will be free vacation classes for J.H.S students nationwide as part of the community service programme.

Volunteers will also partake in outreach programmes focusing on the environment, sexual and reproductive health and public awareness campaigns against substance and drug abuse.

There will be youth parliamentary sittings in each region on the local rendition of the global theme with Regional Directors of Education on hand to make presentations pertaining to the theme and a National Youth Parliamentary sitting at the national forum.

The statement issued by the public affairs directorate urged the general public, especially the youth to participate in the celebration.

“The general public, especially the youth are cordially and duly invited to participate massively in the programme.”

The UN celebrates the International Youth Day (IYD) annually on August 12.

An auspicious day set aside to highlight the immense contributions of young persons to the cultural, political and socio-economic development of their communities.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

