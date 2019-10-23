General News

Ghana loses $190 million grant over the termination of PDS

Ghana has lost a $190 million granted by its US partners as part of a power concession agreement.

This was contained in a statement from the US embassy on in.

The statement said the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) has confirmed that the money is no longer available after Ghana decided to terminate the concession agreement with Power Distribution Services (PDS).

You might also like..

We’II not call off our strike-TUTAG

GHc2.2 billion released to pay road contractors-Nana Addo

Read below the full letter

By:Rainbowradioonline.com

Continue Reading
You might also like
General News

We’II not call off our strike-TUTAG

General News

GHc2.2 billion released to pay road contractors-Nana Addo

General News

Termination of PDS Compact Amazing news-ECG Contractors Chair

General News

President Akufo-Addo Attends Russia-Africa Summit In Russia, And Nam Conference In…

Comments are closed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: