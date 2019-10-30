Ghana having difficulties in accessing Synohydro deal money-Majority Leader

The Minister in charge of Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has disclosed on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the disbursements for the Synohydro deal will delay.

According to the Minister, there is currently an ongoing probe in China over an alleged corruption against the head of the Synohydro.

The Office of the Vice President some weeks ago allayed fears that it is struggling to access funding for the Akufo-Addo government’s ambitious infrastructure projects under the US$ 2 billion Sinohydro deal.

At a press briefing by Parliament’s Finance Committee after a meeting with an International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation, it was disclosed that the government was yet to draw down even a dollar under the deal, which seeks to leverage the country’s bauxite resources.

Following this disclosure, Technical and Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Mutaka Alolo, said there was no cause for alarm because all is well with the Sinohydro deal.

However, speaking to Kwabena Agyapong on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Minister stated emphatically that the government of Ghana was having difficulties in accessing the disbursement due to the ongoing probe into alleged corrupt deals against the head of the Synohydro firm.

He was however quick to add that the government of Ghana was doing its best to clear all hurdles along the way to ensure the disbursements come.

”That is the difficulty we are encountering. The head of the Synohydro deal is being investigated over some corruption allegation, and that has delayed the disbursements. But, we hope the probe will be done in as quickly as possible so we could receive the money for the earmarked projects.”

He was reacting to a question on whether the Suame Roundabout has been considered for a redevelopment project.

He said plans are underway to construct an interchange in the area.

He said there is supposed to be a ring road in Kumasi. The project is part of our plans, he added.

Preparatory activities he revealed was to begin in August. However, the obstructions in disbursements have hit the proposed work.

Under the deal, Sinohydro Group Limited of China will provide $2 billion of the infrastructure of government’s choice in exchange for Ghana’s refined bauxite.

The government said $1.5 billion of the amount would be expended on road construction across the 16 regions to enhance socio-economic activities and engender economic growth.

The Sinohydro Bauxite Transaction agreement, which was signed in 2017 when Vice President Bawumia visited China states that the Chinese firm would build roads, interchanges and bridges for Ghana and we would not pay anything for three years and hoping that by that time they should have completed the projects.

Afterwards, Ghana would mine the bauxite deposits estimated at $400 billion, refine them within the country to add value to the mineral and use the proceeds from the sale of the commodity to pay the Chinese firm.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

