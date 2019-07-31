‘Ghana has been badly cheated in rushed PDS deal despite suspension’-Ing. Ofori

The Greater Accra branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) Contractors Association has said the suspension of the concession of the ECG to Power Distribution Services (PDS) is not surprising.

Chairman of the association, Ing. Ofori Ampomah said the association has been vindicated.

He told Kwabena Agyapong on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the deal was rushed despite concerns raised by stakeholders.

On March 1, 2019, PDS took over some assets and operations of the ECG including electricity service distribution in all of ECG’s operational areas in Ghana.

The new arrangement was among other things expected to cut distribution losses to the barest minimum while delivering improved power services to Ghanaians.

But the deal has been suspended following breaches detected by government.

A statement signed by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, disclosed that: “the decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further diligence. The Demand Guarantees were key prerequisites for the lease of assets on 1st March 2019 to secure the assets that were transferred to the concessionaire.

It further indicated that steps were underway to unveil the details that went into it as government is conducting a full enquiry into the matter.

Reacting to the issue, Mr. Ofori noted that despite staging a demonstration against the concession, the ruling NPP rushed in agreeing to the deal.

He accused the government of failing to do due diligence with the agreement, which handed electricity distribution services in Ghana to the Power Distribution Service (PDS).

The deal he noted was bad because it halted all rural electrification projects, a situation he lamented caused a number of illegal connections.

He accused PDS of short changing Ghana and transferred all the profits they made abroad.

He said PDS was making money of over GHc650 million on a weekly basis.

‘’When you this amount, you would realize that PDS was making profits but transferred the profits abroad. The deal was bad but government failed to agree with the position we took at the time the deal was signed.’’

He was of the opinion that PDS failed to execute the job they were asked to do.

Meanwhile, the Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has stressed that suspending Ghana’s concession agreement with Power Distribution Services (Limited) is a move by the government to secure the interest and assets of the state.

He further explained that: “The concessionaire met the condition precedent, prima facie, then, as part of continuous due diligence, which is ongoing, the Ghana side has had reasons to raise red flags about, particularly, payment guarantees that were submitted and, as a result of those red flags, it has proceeded to move to secure the interest and the assets of the state by suspending the concession agreement while a full-scale inquiry goes on.

“At the end of that full-scale inquiry, if this agreement needs to be terminated, we’ll be informed about it accordingly. The most important thing is that right now, the most important step, which is to secure the interest of the state and the asset of the state, is what has been occasioned and it is our expectation that as that full-scale inquiry goes on, whatever the outcome is, all of us will be made aware. As of now, ECG is in full control and is ensuring that the distribution, billing and connection services go on smoothly.”

Background

Parliament in July 2018 ratified the concession agreement between the government of Ghana and the consortium of investors led by the Manila Electric Company (MERALCO) for private sector participation in the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The arrangement was within the terms of the Second Millennium Challenge Compact, which was laid in Parliament by the former Energy Minister, Mr Boakye Agyarko, Minister for Energy.



Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Gyamfi, Chairman of the Energy committee, who moved for the committee’s report, stated that on August 5, 2014, the Republic of Ghana and the United States of America, acting through the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) entered into a Millennium Challenge Compact.



He said the Compact provides for a grant of up to US$498,200,000 to advance economic growth and reduce poverty in Ghana and commit Ghana and the MCC to a five-year economic development program that will fund investments in the power sector of Ghana.



He said the programme consists of six projects namely: ECG Financial and Operational Turnaround Project, to lease out the assets of the company to private operator to manage the operation of the distribution business, including financing and procuring new investments, or partial or full privatisation.



Mr Agyarko stated that prior to the coming into office of the NPP administration, government had specified that there must be at least 20 per cent local participation in the Concessionaire’s Consortium.

He said however, upon assumption of office, the current government directed that local participation in the consortium should not be less than 51 per cent, which must be held, directly or indirectly by individuals who are Ghanaian citizen.

He explained that the shareholding structure of the Consortium include Manila Electric (Meralco) of Philippines 30 per cent, Aenergia SA, (Angola) 19 per cent, Santa Baron ventures Ghana 13 per cent, TG energy solution Ghana 18 per cent, GTS engineering Ghana limited 10 per cent and TBK Ghana limited 10 per cent.



Mr. Agyarko, further stated that the concessionaire is committed to making critical investments of at least US 580 million within the first five years to achieve the turn-around priorities of the concession arrangement.