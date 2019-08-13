Ghana Grand Tour will change the narrative about leaders – N/R Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Hon. Salifu Saeed has described the “Ghana Grand tour” by the British High Commissioner Mr. Iain Walker as Narrative changing event with regards to how leaders are perceived in the country.



Speaking exclusively to our reporter, Prince Kwame Tamakloe, the regional minister explained that, the move by the diplomat, will change how high profiled persons in positions are seen.



He said there are times where leaders are perceived to be unapproachable, unfriendly and self-centered but with this tour which is aimed at raising funds to support the plastic surgery unit at the Kole-Bu Teaching Hospital.

“I see this event as not only narrative changer about how we perceive leaders but also it challenges us as leaders to be very humble, down to earth and have concern about our own people in this country.He added.



“You can be sure” as he is affectionately called, expressed his extreme delightedness about the tour and promised his full support to the British High Commissioner for a successful event.



British High Commissioner Iain Walker’s started his 10 day 1,000km ride on a bicycle to raise funds in support of plastic surgery at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital last week when he and his team arrived in Tamale and proceeded to the Upper regions and the Savannah region.

By: Prince Kwame Tamakloe – Tamale



