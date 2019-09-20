Ghana card registration to move to Northern, North East & Savannah Regions October 3-NIA

The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it will complete the registration and issuance of Ghana cards in the Volta and Oti Regions today (Friday).

Public Relations Officer for NIA, Francis Palmdeti, told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that residents in the two regions have till 5 pm to go for the cards.

He, however, disclosed the NIA will arrange at a later date to go back to the two regions for issuance especially for persons who could get their cards as at the time they closed.

He said the NIAS is preparing to move the Northern, North East and Savannah Regions for the registration and issuance of cards to residents in the three regions.

‘’We are currently making arrangements for the registration in the three regions. We are conducting a training for at Yendi and expect to start the registration in these regions from October 3 to October 24, 2019,’’ he disclosed.

He further gave the assurance every citizen who has registered for the card will surely be issued with it.

The NIA has registered 2,902,526 eligible Ghanaians for the Ghana Card in the Greater Accra, Volta and Oti regions since the registration started on June 4, last year.

It said out of the figure, 2,590,526 cards had been printed and 1,718,021 cards had been issued to applicants in the three regions as of September 14, 2019.

According to the NIA, 556,559 people had been registered in the Volta Region, with 523,984 cards printed and 395,175 issued as of September 14, 2019.

In the Oti Region, 387,057 people had been registered with 236,348 cards printed and 187,643 cards issued since registration started in that particular region on August 22, 2019.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

