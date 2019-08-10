Ghana, Angola to eradicate poverty in Africa

Ghana and Angola have resolved to collaborate on all fronts, working for the eradication of poverty in Africa.

The collaboration would also focus on the integration and unification of the continent, for the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and for the search for global peace and security to promote sustainable development around the world, President Nana Akufo-Asso has announced.

This came to bear after he held held bilateral discussions with his Angolan Counterpart, His Excellency João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, aimed at strengthening the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Lourenço on Friday, 9th August, 2019, President Akufo-Addo noted that the bilateral talks have “put Ghana-Angola relations on a new level.”

With President Akufo-Addo being the first Ghanaian President to visit Angola, he indicated, at the joint press conference, that their meeting centered on boosting the political and economic relations, cultural and people-to-people exchanges, as well as co-operation at the multilateral level.

“Our deliberations also centered on driving investment opportunities, domestic and foreign, into our two countries, and the need for enhanced co-operation and partnership in our development efforts. Towards the realization of the 2030 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we touched on the need to promote a better world, and addressed global issues relating to the 17 Goals,” he added.

The President expressed the appreciation of the Ghanaian people and their Government to the Government and people of Angola for the support Ghana received in her bid to host the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Whilst the two leaders held closed door discussions, the ministerial teams of the two countries also held discussions aimed at deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries, and exploring, in detail, areas of possible co-operation between Ghana and Angola for the mutual benefit of their two peoples.

The discussions, in the areas of education, trade and industry, agriculture, fisheries and aquaculture, environment, science and technology, petroleum and hydrocarbon activities, and tourism, were held in an atmosphere of fruitful cordiality.

“As a result, we have agreed to revive and convene the 6th Session of the Permanent Joint Commission for Co-operation between our two countries, within the next two months, to be held in Luanda. The Commission serves as the legal framework for addressing the trade and investment concerns of our two countries,” President Akufo-Addo noted.

Just as the early leaders of Angola and Ghana were united by their common struggle to free their peoples from foreign domination and exploitation, the President stressed that “so we are united in our determination to win the battle for rapid economic development, by helping to transform our economies from dependence on the production and export of raw materials into value-adding, industrial economies, anchored on the things we make and grow.”

It is this transformation, he explained, “that will give us the best opportunity to derive maximum benefit from our abundant natural resources, and from our participation in the African Continental Free Trade Area, and help bring progress and prosperity to our peoples.”

President Akufo-Addo applauded President João Lourenço for the efforts he is making to consolidate the process of national reconciliation and multi-party democracy in Angola.

“These are worthwhile initiatives, and we can only urge him to remain steadfast in this quest. The work being done to establish accountability is, clearly, in the right direction, as it will help drive the important agenda of economic transformation of Angola,” he added.

