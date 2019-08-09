Ghana and Angola waive visa entry requirements

Ghana and Angola have waived entry visa requirements for their nationals who are holders of valid diplomatic and service passports.

Holders of these passports may transit through and stay in the territory of either Ghana and Angola for a period not exceeding ninety (90) days from the date of first entry, without having to obtain a visa.

This agreement was signed by Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, and Manuel Domingos Augusto, Minister of External Relations, on Friday, August 9, 2019, during the 2-day official visit to Angola by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This Agreement shall enter into force on the date of receipt of the last exchanged notification between Ghana and Angola through diplomatic channels.

The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote and develop, on reciprocal basis, activities in the area of education.

Amongst others, the MoU will see Ghana train Angolan students at the Basic and Secondary level in the learning of the English Language, to be facilitated by the Ghana Institute of Languages.

Additionally, an exchange training programme will see a maximum number of 100 students from Angola study English in Ghana for a duration of 6 months, and the sending of Ghanaian tutors to Angola for the training programme.

Ghana and Angola also agreed to oprationalise a Bilateral Commission to promote and enhance cooperation between the two countries in the areas of defense, security and public order, justice, energy, agriculture, vocational training, hospitality and tourism, transport, medical services, trade, fisheries, industry, culture, natural resources, and any other viable beneficial areas of cooperation as may be identified.

