GHAMRO is a corrupted & porous system-Dada Hafco

Ghanaian musician Dada Hafco has described the Music Rights Authority (GHAMRO) as corrupted system cheating musicians specifically him.

Royalties in Ghana and streaming services do not work effectively, he stated.

He said radio stations also don’t log the songs they play, a situation he noted makes the work of GHAMROM ineffective.

He quizzed the basis on which GHAMRO collects royalties on behalf of musicians in Ghana.

”It is a porous and corrupted system in Ghana.”

For him, there should be a system to break down how radio stations play songs of musicians so musicians would benefit.

Dada Hafco said because they do not have a united front as musicians, the system has not improved.

”We need to change the narrative so the situation will change. The system of paying royalties must change,” he suggested.

He has also confessed his ‘Yebe Wu Enti’ track failed to reach the point he expected.

According to him, he set a bar for the song. However, it could not reach that bar but got near it.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said he spent a lot of resources on the song, but he did not get the expected outcome.

He said for every musician, you should have a breakthrough, and whenever you release a song, you have to reach a certain peak.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp

