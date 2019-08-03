GH Entertainment panelists divided over comments by Badu Kobi, Prophet Oduro

Panelists on GH Entertainment on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm have been divided over comments made by Prophet Badu Kobi and Prophet Oduro, the founders of Glorious Wave Church and Alabaster Prayer Ministries respectively.

The two prophets generated controversies following what some have described as tribal comments over the week.

The Founder and leader of Glorious Wave Church International Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi described Ashanti women as greedy, heartless, disrespectful, evil and materialistic, claiming they are not good materials for marriage.

A video of the pastor went viral on social media where he is heard launching an unprovoked scathing attack on Ashanti women.

Besides, he did not spare Fante women, whom he tagged as ‘foolish’ and Ewe women, whom he described as ‘doormats’.

He warned that any man that wants to enjoy marriage should never consider marrying an Ashanti woman because they are not genuine lovers, as they only chase properties.

Prophet Oduro, on the other hand, was also seen in a video describing Asantes as tribal.

He also stated that Asantes in Nana Addo’s administration want his downfall hence the need to sack them.

But these comments did not go down well with some Ghanaians.

Prophet Oduro apologised for his comments. However, Prophet Kobi said he owed no one an apology.

Some residents in Kumasi have since cautioned him not to step foot in the region or have himself to blame.

Commenting on the issues on GH Entertainment today (Saturday), Togo Borga jumped to the defence of Prophet Kobi and Prophet Oduro maintaining they spoke the truth.

He said, ‘I am an Asante and I can say the men of God spoke the truth. We are all hypocrites. What the men of God said should not be disputed”

But Willie Ashley of Piece FM, disagreed with him saying the comments of Badu Kobi were unfortunate and divisive.

In his view, the man of God failed to hold himself as a responsible man of God.

To him, he does not deserve the title as a man of God if he fails to honourably apologize for his divisive comments

