GGC takes Job Fair to Kumasi

The advisor for Ghana-German Center for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (GGC), Mr Michael Yeboah, has emphasized the need for stakeholders in the country to partner strongly to help reduce the unemployment rate among the youth in Ghana.

Mr Yeboah at a ceremony in Kumasi to launch the event, said it would complement the government’s strategies targeted at job creation and reduce unemployment.

According to him, the Kumasi edition job Fair is to complement Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Asanteman Council in collaboration with the Ministry for Employment and Labour Relations to create jobs for the youth.

The fair would be held on November 2019 in Kumasi is set to match job seekers with at least employers.

It is part of efforts to educate people especially young people with the intentions to seek greener pastures abroad that the country had many opportunities that could support their dreams.

He further explained the fair would serve as a platform to discuss and exchange on skills match and employment promotion as a vehicle for economic growth in Ghana.

The GGC seeks to bridge the existing information gaps by providing information on the prospects that exist in the country as well as informing on opportunities and conditions of regular labour migration.

GGC held a similar event in Accra in May this year on the theme, “Matching skill and corporate needs”.

The fair, which was held on May 23, at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra, matched more than 1,500 job seekers with at least 100 employers.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

