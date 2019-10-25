GFA Prez Race goes into Round 3

The ongoing Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential election is going into the third round after the second round failed to produce a winner.

After the second round, the three contestants whop sailed through to the second round after the first round, Kurt Okraku polled 59 votes whereas George Afriyie and Nana Yaw Amponsah polled 43 and 16 respectively.

The winner would have to poll 60 plus one vote to be able to win the keenly contested race.

120 delegates are voting in the polls to elect a new President of the FA.

After counting at the College of Physicians & Surgeons in Accra, frontrunner Kurt Okraku pulled 59 votes while his main rival George Afriyie garnered 43 votes. The third candidate Nana Yaw Amponsah had 16 votes.

Fred Pappoe and Amanda Clinton dropped out of the race after the first round.

The third round will be contested by the lead contestants.

By: Rainbow Sports



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

