GES releases Ghc7.6m for curriculum training participants

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has disbursed a further transportation allowance (T & T) of GHC50 per person to participants of the just ended curriculum training programme.

The GES in statement posted on its Facebook page said the money has been released to the Districts via the Regional Offices.

According to the statement, A total of 152,000 KG to Class Six teachers across the country participated in the training programme.

GES has also directed participants to liaise with their District Directors from Monday 26th August 2019 to ensure their monies are paid to them.

This payment is in full and final settlement regarding the matter of payment of allowances to participants.

On Saturday there were widespread reports of teachers rejecting GHc50.00 given them as allowances because they were entitled to more.

Some accused their education directorates of cheating them.

But a statement from GES explained, “the allowances could not be paid because Management intended to write for tax exemption so that the 20%withholding tax which by law had to be deducted on the GH50.0 will not be deducted. This information was communicated to all Regional and District Directorates to make it known to participants.”

The statement further noted that ‘’Management’s attention was drawn to the plates of insipid food served and in some cases not befitting packaging at some centres. This is really unfortunate. Investigations have begun to find out why and how this happened in some of the centres.

Some teachers at some centres also did not sign for their GH 50.0 T&T because they wanted the GH50.0 allowance to be added before. This also created scenes too.

Management is not happy about the developments and will like to assure teachers that as key stakeholders we will continue to ensure their needs are met so that we can collectively provide quality Education to the Ghanaian child,” it noted.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

