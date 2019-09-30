General News

GES expresses worry over false claims on CSE Curriculum

The
Ghana Education Service has rubbished reports that new comprehensive sexuality
education introduced would touch on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender
(LGBT) issues.

The
GES says contrary to claims that the new curriculum will touch on masturbation
or explicit sexual information to children as young as age four, the curriculum
has nothing of that sought.

A
statement issued and the Head of Public Relations, Cassandra Twum Ampofo said
‘’the GES is surprised at the wild speculations and claims and wishes to
clarify as follows:

  1. The new Standard Based
    Curriculum being implemented has nothing to do with LGBT issues, masturbation
    or explicit display/labelling of intimate body parts.
  2. In all the training
    programmes on the curriculum from simulation through master training to the
    training of the 152,000 KG-P6 Teachers, there was no mention of any of these
    issues referred above
  3. The CSE does not seek to
    throw out the advocacy for sexual abstinence but rather seeks to reinforce it.
    The goal of CSE is to equip school children with age and cultural appropriate
    information to explore  and nurture
    positive values and attitudes towards their sexual and reproductive  health and to develop self-esteem, respect
    for human rights and gender equality. It further seeks to help students to make
    informed decisions about their health, with emphasis on Ghanaian cultural
    values and norms.
  4. Member States of the
    United Nations in Europe are mandated to roll out CSE in accordance with their
    cultural norms and values. It is therefore wrong to insist that CSE as
    practical in Europe or North America has the same structures and content as
    being rolled out in Ghana.
  5. Indeed on the 29th
    April 2019, the Ghana Education Service wrote to the Acting Executive Secretary
    of the National Curriculum and Assessment to request the insertion of the
    phrase ‘’within the acceptable cultural values and norms of the Ghanaian
    Society’’. In the third objectives of page 3 of the CSE guidelines in
    circulation.

GES
further noted that the insertion has not been made yet and therefore GES has
not finally approved the CSE guidelines being discussed on various media
platforms.

It
assured the general public that no special sessions have been organized or will
ever be organized by the GES to train students as advocates for sexual rights,
let alone LGBT rights which are culturally, socially, legally, morally and
religiously alien to Ghana.

The GES stressed it will not under any circumstance implement any programme which goes contrarily to the legal, cultural norms, values and beliefs of the Ghanaian people.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

