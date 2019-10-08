GEPA to boost capacity of processors to increase export-Deputy CEO

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), has announced it would provide capacity building for cocoa processors to maximise export base.

The Deputy Albert Kassim Diwura gave the hint at the maiden edition of the African Cocoa and Chocolate Expo on the theme, ‘Celebrating Innovation and Motivating Consumption’.

He remarked that there was a need for proper packaging by processors to make their products attractive on the international market.

“Sometimes you may possess something of good quality but if you don’t package it properly, nobody would even recognise it, so at GEPA, what we do is give the small and medium scale processors the training to build their capacity,” he said.

He went on to state GEPA aims to increase the amount Ghana realised from non-traditional cocoa export in 2018 hence the essence of strengthening the capacity of local stakeholders.

“Cocoa constituted 27% of the over $2 billion derived from non-traditional exports in 2018 and we believe the packaging we are giving to the processors will expose them to the world market to upsurge the amount”.

By: Rainbowradioonline.com

