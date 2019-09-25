GACC launches Strategic Plan towards Corruption Fight
The Ghana
Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has launched its Strategic Plan aimed at a
corruption-free Ghana.
Senior Minister Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, who
launched the plan, bemoaned the colorization of crime and corruption matters, a
situation he stated was terrible.
The launch was held today (Wednesday) at the the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Accra.
As the guest speaker,
the Senior Minister said the government was if the strong view that the
strategic plan will serve as a blueprint towards the fight against the canker.
He said one of the charters in the Ghana
Beyond Aid is on corruption because the Nana Addo led administration is
committed towards the fight against corruption.
In his welcome remarks, the Deputy
Director of EOCO, Mr. Walter Amewu said the institution has embarked on
preventive advocacy through its Public Affairs Unit adding, the partnership
with the Coalition towards the fight against corruption was great.
He says EOCO envisions a corruption-free
Ghana where the coalition will jointly fight corruption and promote integrity
through sustained and effective coordination of anti-corruption activities of
members and other relevant stakeholders to stern the canker that has become an
issue of grave concern of Ghana.
He
expressed appreciation of EOCO to strengthening Action Against Corruption-Ghana
(STAAC)-Ghana) and by extension to the DFID for supporting not only the
development of his new strategy, but also a review of the implementation of the
previous strategy.
Chairman
for the occasion, Nana Osei-Bonsu who is also the Board Chairman for GAAC said
whiles we have statutes and regulations have been instituted towards the fight
against corruption, we have however, not built the capacities and capabilities
of our investigative institutions to the level where investigations and
forensic audits can unearth and reveal the numerous malfeasance that are
occurring in rapid regularity. ‘’This needs to be tackled,’’ he added.
According
to him, GAAC was excited to present the strategic plan because they see it is a
more viable, responsive and collectivist approach to fighting corruption in
Ghana.
He
called on government to engage civil society and the citizenry as often as
possible in the fight against corruption.
He said ‘’if we area being honest to
ourselves, corruption is still rife and the perpetrators largely live in a safe
haven in this very country. Indeed, we are at dangerous crossroads of
corruption of corruption becoming the norm while the pursuit of integrity often
feels like a frustrating, even punitive, dead end.’’
He added ‘’we live in a time when confidence in our state anti-corruption institution is waning. It is clear that the promulgation of anti-corruption legislation is not enough to fight corruption in this country. We need a new approach to frightening corruption-one that goes beyond a single actor, no matter how powerful that actor may be.’’
Solidarity messages from development partners including the British High Commission, Star-Ghana, United States Agency for International Development (UNAIDS), Australian Embassy, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
The Strategic Plan
From
a situational analysis of corruption in Ghana, GACC will work these new
strategies:
- Corruption needs to be tackled head
on-it has become a key developmental priority.
- Corruption in Ghana needs to be tackled
in a collective and holistic manner. Lessons learnt from studies of other CSOs
points out the episodic, disjointed approach will not work. Tackling corruption
in the coming years will require bringing all stakeholders together in one
united, joined-up and sustainable effort.
- Credibility and legitimacy of any civil
society organization or an umbrella organisation is paramount in this changing
aid landscape.
GACC’s
theory of change underpins a three-pronged approach to corruption-free Ghana
namely: Reduce the opportunities for corruption, Embark on anti-corruption
education and Enforce anti-corruption laws.
The
strategic priorities were chosen to support GACC promote anti-corruption
efforts in a systemic, collective and sustained manner. To achieve this, four strategic
priorities have been set.
Strategic Priority 1: Educate the public on
the forms of corruption and its impact on society
Strategic
Priority 2: Campaign for the strengthening of anti-corruption laws,
regulations, policies, procedures and systems.
Strategic
Priority 3: Sustained advocacy for law enforcement-Investigation, prosecution,
sanctions, and asset recovery.
Strategic
Priority 4: Build a vibrant, robust and self-sustaining Coalition by 2024.
GACC
says it is moving from Ad Hoc initiative to a Holistic Approach to Anti-Corruption.
|
GACC is a unique cross-sectoral
grouping of public, private and civil society organizations (CSOs) with a
focus on promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana. GACC was
registered on March 13, 2001 under the company’s code.
By: Rashid Obodai Provencal