GACC launches Strategic Plan towards Corruption Fight

The Ghana

Anti-Corruption Coalition (GACC) has launched its Strategic Plan aimed at a

corruption-free Ghana.

Senior Minister Mr. Yaw Osafo Marfo, who

launched the plan, bemoaned the colorization of crime and corruption matters, a

situation he stated was terrible.

The launch was held today (Wednesday) at the the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Accra.

As the guest speaker,

the Senior Minister said the government was if the strong view that the

strategic plan will serve as a blueprint towards the fight against the canker.

He said one of the charters in the Ghana

Beyond Aid is on corruption because the Nana Addo led administration is

committed towards the fight against corruption.

In his welcome remarks, the Deputy

Director of EOCO, Mr. Walter Amewu said the institution has embarked on

preventive advocacy through its Public Affairs Unit adding, the partnership

with the Coalition towards the fight against corruption was great.

He says EOCO envisions a corruption-free

Ghana where the coalition will jointly fight corruption and promote integrity

through sustained and effective coordination of anti-corruption activities of

members and other relevant stakeholders to stern the canker that has become an

issue of grave concern of Ghana.

He

expressed appreciation of EOCO to strengthening Action Against Corruption-Ghana

(STAAC)-Ghana) and by extension to the DFID for supporting not only the

development of his new strategy, but also a review of the implementation of the

previous strategy.

Chairman

for the occasion, Nana Osei-Bonsu who is also the Board Chairman for GAAC said

whiles we have statutes and regulations have been instituted towards the fight

against corruption, we have however, not built the capacities and capabilities

of our investigative institutions to the level where investigations and

forensic audits can unearth and reveal the numerous malfeasance that are

occurring in rapid regularity. ‘’This needs to be tackled,’’ he added.

According

to him, GAAC was excited to present the strategic plan because they see it is a

more viable, responsive and collectivist approach to fighting corruption in

Ghana.

He

called on government to engage civil society and the citizenry as often as

possible in the fight against corruption.

He said ‘’if we area being honest to

ourselves, corruption is still rife and the perpetrators largely live in a safe

haven in this very country. Indeed, we are at dangerous crossroads of

corruption of corruption becoming the norm while the pursuit of integrity often

feels like a frustrating, even punitive, dead end.’’

He added ‘’we live in a time when confidence in our state anti-corruption institution is waning. It is clear that the promulgation of anti-corruption legislation is not enough to fight corruption in this country. We need a new approach to frightening corruption-one that goes beyond a single actor, no matter how powerful that actor may be.’’

Solidarity messages from development partners including the British High Commission, Star-Ghana, United States Agency for International Development (UNAIDS), Australian Embassy, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The Strategic Plan

From

a situational analysis of corruption in Ghana, GACC will work these new

strategies:

Corruption needs to be tackled head

on-it has become a key developmental priority.

in a collective and holistic manner. Lessons learnt from studies of other CSOs

points out the episodic, disjointed approach will not work. Tackling corruption

in the coming years will require bringing all stakeholders together in one

united, joined-up and sustainable effort.

society organization or an umbrella organisation is paramount in this changing

aid landscape.

GACC’s

theory of change underpins a three-pronged approach to corruption-free Ghana

namely: Reduce the opportunities for corruption, Embark on anti-corruption

education and Enforce anti-corruption laws.

The

strategic priorities were chosen to support GACC promote anti-corruption

efforts in a systemic, collective and sustained manner. To achieve this, four strategic

priorities have been set.

Strategic Priority 1: Educate the public on

the forms of corruption and its impact on society

Strategic

Priority 2: Campaign for the strengthening of anti-corruption laws,

regulations, policies, procedures and systems.

Strategic

Priority 3: Sustained advocacy for law enforcement-Investigation, prosecution,

sanctions, and asset recovery.

Strategic

Priority 4: Build a vibrant, robust and self-sustaining Coalition by 2024.

GACC

says it is moving from Ad Hoc initiative to a Holistic Approach to Anti-Corruption.

GACC is a unique cross-sectoral

grouping of public, private and civil society organizations (CSOs) with a

focus on promoting good governance and fighting corruption in Ghana. GACC was

registered on March 13, 2001 under the company’s code.



By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

