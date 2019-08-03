Ga West MCE files to contest NPP Primaries in Amasaman

The Municipal Chief Executive of Ga West Municipal Assembly, Hon. Clement Wilkinson, has today (Saturday) filed his nomination to contest the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the Amasaman constituency.

The MCE contested the race in 2012 and 2016 but lost to the NDC.

The aspirant has expressed strong optimism of winning the primaries, and also snatching the seat, which is currently occupied by the largest opposition, NDC’s Hon. Emmanuel Nii Okai Laryea.

Addressing supporters after filing his nomination to contest, the MCE said he was the best candidate for the job hence the need for delegates of the party, to vote massively for him.

According to him, he has done a lot for Amasaman in including a road project of 65Km.

He also touched on a water project and the construction of five CHIP Compounds to improve health delivery in the area.

He also touted his achievement in the area of job creation saying, “I have been able to provide jobs for nearly 200 youth who are not even members of our party. My record is impeccable and unprecedented. I have done a lot for the people Andy record is there for everyone to see. I am sure with the support of the president and his men, residents would see our record. I am appealing to delegates to vote massively for me so I will continue to do my best and serve them.”

Mr. Wilkinson reiterated that the achievements of the ruling NPP, cannot be compared to the incompetence of the NDC.

He admonished Ghanaians not to be deceived by the deceptive nature of the NDC in returning them back to power in 2020.

To him, Ghanaians will regret should they vote for the NDC because a vote for the NDC, is a vote for incompetence, mismanagement, and corruption. However, a vote for the NPP is a vote for quality leadership and fiscal discipline.

He was hopeful by the end of his tenure, the area would have benefitted from their fair share of the national cake.

He also claimed that members of the NDC are even rooting for him because of his dedication to work and desire to serve.

In his view, Amasaman is the gateway to Accra with a number of factories hence the decision by the government to redesign the locality into a first-class municipality with access to quality roads, portable drinking water, and better opportunities.

The former Communication Director of the NPP, Adomako Baafi supporting the candidature of the MCE said, he is a perfect candidate and cut across all the political divide. I am supporting him because of his dedication to work and transparency. He has done a lot for the party and I believe he will be the best candidate for the NPP in Amasaman.

Some supporters of the NDC who joined him to file described him as a great personality.

They admonished the NPP to vote massively for him.

The primaries have been slated for 28th September 2019.

