Full Recommendations of Emile Short Commission on AWW Violence
The Emile Short Commission after investigating the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election made several recommendations.
The probe of the Commission identified structural and operational challenges, individual liabilities among other flaws at the National Security and Police Service following which they proposed some recommendations.
Below is the full recommendations:
RECOMMENDATIONS
1. STRUCTURAL
1.1. The Commission
recommends that the president should review and restructure the Ministry of
National Security establishment with a view to ensuring clarity of
responsibilities and roles as well as lines of reporting.
1.2. The Commission
recommends the establishment of a standing command and control center
tasked inter alia with the role of assessing and processing
intelligence for rapid deployment. This center will incorporate key officers of
allied internal security agencies, including the police, military, national
security, fire service, customs etc.
1.3. The Minister of
State appointed at the presidency to the Ministry of National Security should
have a clearly delineated role with responsibilities indexed to that of substantive
sector minister. This should establish a clear chain of command and the
circumstances under which he or she can act in the absence of the substantive
Minister.
2. OPERATIONAL
2.1. It is recommended that as a matter of
urgency, the police and national security establishment develop protocols for
the assessment and rating of intelligence received; and subsequent deployment
of missions, if any.
2.2. The Commission
recommends that no masked or hooded men should be used for civilian policing,
especially in electoral policing or the execution of intelligence contingent
on, or connected with, any ongoing elections in Ghana.
2.3. The Commission
recommends that SWAT teams and police officers deployed to maintain the peace
and order on electoral grounds must have rigorous training in crowd control,
arrests and perimeter security for both the ongoing electoral exercises and for
any allied security issues that may emerge in an ancillary fashion.
2.4. The Commission
recommends that standard rules and procedures for the issuance of weapons and
ammunition to police officers and operatives of the national security who are
sent on missions and accompanying rules of accountability for these weapons and
ammunitions should be enforced.
2.5. The Commission
recommends that intelligence-based agencies should operate under the law and be
guided by the fundamental human rights of citizens .In this vein, the
Commission also recommends that operatives of the National Security Council
should be trained to internalize human rights rules including the provisions on
the fundamental human rights of the Constitution within their Standard
Operating Procedures (SOPs).
2.6. The Commission
recommends a strict adherence to the rules on searches and seizures, especially
as regards to respect for the privacy of the citizen. Consequently, the
Commission recommends that a ministerial directive be issued reminding all
state operatives of the need to respect the citizen’s privacy except as
authorized by judicial orders.
2.7. The Commission
recommends that the SWAT team of the National Security Council Secretariat
should be disbanded and operatives be reassigned as appropriate.
2.8. The Commission
further recommends that support for special operations should be sought from
the specialized units of the police directly as and when necessary.
The SWAT team
wore mask during the AWW by-election
2.9. The Commission
recommends intelligence sharing between relevant agencies where an operation
would entail or necessitate inter-agency cooperation, such as the operation
that has formed the subject of this inquiry. The police should be better
resourced so that they can maintain active communication during the entirety of
operations. Providing equipment to only the leaders of an operation who cannot
be everywhere at once leaves the flank unprotected and this would not inspire
confidence in any of them.
3. INDIVIDUAL
LIABILITIES
3.1. The Commission
recommends the criminal prosecution of Mr. Ernest Akomea alias ‘Double’ for the
unauthorized possession of firearms under section 192(1) of the Criminal
Offences Act.
3.2. The Commission
recommends the criminal prosecution for the offence of assault, to wit, the
slapping of Mr. Samuel George by Mohammed Sulemana.
3.3. The Commission
recommends the immediate removal of DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu from command
responsibility at the Ministry of National Security given his failure to
appropriately command and control the SWAT team of which he had charge during
the operation at the La Bawaleshie school polling station. It is recommended
that he should be reassigned by the IGP.
3.4. The Commission
recommends the reprimand of Colonel Mike Opoku, for being ultimately
responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation at the La Bawaleshie School
Polling Station. His liability is further reinforced by his failure to properly
define the mission for which the SWAT team was sent and ensuring that the SWAT
team complied with the defined mission .Further, he failed to conduct and
internal inquiry into identifying the culprits of the offence when revelations
became rife that there were operational lapses resulting in violations of human
rights.
3.5. It is further
recommended, that Col. Opoku be made to immediately release the weapons used
for, as well as the persons involved in ,the operation to enable ballistic
testing and analysis to be undertaken and for further investigations by the
police.
3.6. The Commission
recommends that Mr. Bryan Acheampong be reprimanded for his ultimate
responsibility as Minister in authorizing an operation of that character on a
day of an election in a built up area.
4. COMPENSATIONS
4.1. The Commission
recommends the payment of financial compensation to the following persons on
the basis of injuries sustained by them arising out of the reckless gunshots by
the SWAT team, and that is to say :
1. Mr. Theophilus
Sedofu
2. Seidu Zaneh
3.James Moore
4. Mohammed Alhassan
5. Ishawu Yaro
4.2. The Commission
recommends payment of compensation to the following persons for damage caused
to their properties.
a. Owner of vehicle
(model unknown) with registration number GE 3844-17.
b. Owner of Kia
Picanto vehicle with registration number GW 1045-17.
c. Mrs .Justine She,
Owner of beauty salon bordering the road.
5. GENERAL
RECOMMENDATIONS
5.1. The commission
recommends that the structure of reporting within the national security set up
needs to be revised. It is recommended that the National Security Coordinator
be elevated to the first level of being reported to by subordinate security
officers.
5.2. The Commission
recommends that the roles and responsibilities within the set-up be streamlined
and clarified.
5.3. The Commission
recommends that the police should review their recruitment procedures and
install merit-based criteria to ensure that the most qualified, and not the
most well-connected, persons are enlisted.
5.4. The Commission
recommends the immediate criminalization of the establishment and/or funding
and other support for militia organizations in Ghana.
5.5. The Commission
recommends the opening of a criminal investigation into the circulation of
posters of certain persons who may have taken part in the botched exercise in
the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency as part of the SWAT team and the said
perpetrators bought to book.
5.6. The Commission
recommend for the consideration of the Medical and Dental Council to remind
their members to comply with the legal duty to endorse police forms issued in
respect of victims to whom they may have provided services –the subject of
ongoing criminal investigations.
5.7.The urges, for the
consideration of the Electoral Commission ,that the EC should explore the
possibility of resorting to electronic voting or some other method which does
not depend on physical ballot boxes.
5.8. The Commission
recommends that the Police should mount public education on crime –scene
management to ensure that the public would avoid interfering with crime scenes
and thereby protect the integrity of evidence for future prosecution.
5.9. The Commission
recommends that an independent Police Complaints Commission based outside the
Police structure should be established to deal with complaints from the public
on the conduct of Police officers and so promote police accountability.
5.10. The Commission
recommends that there should be a multi-stage process to enable all aspects of
the problem of party associated militias and vigilantes to be appropriately
explored.
CHAPTER 3
FINDINGS
AND RECOMMENDATIONS
- ELECTORAL SECURITY
- The maintenance of a safe and secure environment
for the conduct of elections is vital for Ghana’s democratic governance.
Regrettably however, past elections have often been marred by incidents of
violence and states of insecurity resulting in injuries and in some cases, loss
of lives. It is therefore utterly important that the management of elections
are promised on the assurance of security and optimal guarantees of safety on
electoral grounds for the public to exercise their franchises without any fear.
- The Commission finds that
by-elections appear to focus the attention and competition between the parties
on one constituency, thereby increasing the potential for violence .This fact
should not be lost on the EC and the country at large and so no effort must be
spared in making appropriate security managements for the event.
- The Commission finds, that while there
was some semblance of security provided within the Ayawaso West Wuogon
Constituency on the said day of the elections, the otherwise reasonable
arrangement was abruptly disrupted by the SWAT team who though were not part of
the arrangement, arrived on the scene unannounced.
- In a related conclusion, the Commission
finds that, there was not sufficient prior coordination usually characteristic
of such elections, between the electoral commission and the security services,
notably the police service on the issue of the security needs of the EC for a
successful conduct of elections within the constituency. This finding is
especially troubling given the importance of coordination in ensuring a proper
mapping of the security needs of the elections and strategic hot spots in light
of past experiences.
- In this particular case, because the
candidate of the NDC lives in quite close proximity to the polling station,
planning adequate security guarantees cannot be overemphasized. Adequate prior
coordination has the further advantage of allowing the EC as the primary
stakeholder in the electoral exercise to play a lead role in the management of
security deployments for the day in order to ensure that the execution of any
security agenda balances the need for security with the avoidance of a state of
fear and panic created in the voting public often caused by the massive show of
force.
- The Commission further finds that the
SWAT team which was deployed to the electoral grounds of the La Bawaleshie
School Polling station grounds in complete disregard of the officially laid
down electoral security arrangement ,were officers of the national security
establishment.
- In this regard, the Commission finds
that these persons were deployed and commanded by a police officer names DSP
Samuel Azugu under the authority of the director of operations of the national
security secretariat and with the ultimate responsibility of the Minister of
state for national security.
- The Commission further finds that these
‘men’ were deployed to follow-up on intelligence to the effect that certain
arms and ammunition stored in a warehouse within the constituency and to
intercept and retrieve same. From the generality of the evidence given before
the Commission however, it is clear that the said intelligence gathered was
neither shared with the police who were in charge of security for the election
nor was the said intelligence information tested in accordance with any known
or standardized rating/ranking protocols to determine its reliability. This is
further compounded by the copious evidence before the Commission to the effect
that the team aborted the mission and made no effort to retrieve the said arms.
- The Commission therefore finds that the
intelligence which formed the basis for the deployment of the armed men from
national security was at best of unreliable quality .The fact that the said
intelligence was not shared with lead state agencies like the police and
defense intelligence is a major failure that undermined coordination. In a
hotly contested political space, the manner in which the intelligence was acted
upon through the counter-measure employed undermines the credibility of the
report and the overall mission of the armed masked men deployed from the
national security outfit.
- At the time the
intelligence was received and the operation planned, there was sufficient time
to secure a search warrant whose issuance would have ensured that the operation
was conducted in accordance with law. In a democratic regime such as Ghana’s,
the requirement of chapter 5 of the Constitution on fundamental human rights
require that the subjection of the privacy of a person’s home to intrusive
searches be carried out under the superintendence of law and judicial
oversight, hence the need for a court order in this case.
- A major complaint
leading to the establishment of the Commission was the allegation of the
reckless use of guns and weapons by the masked SWAT team from the national
security establishment. The preponderance of evidence given in oral testimonies
and video footages reviewed by the Commission shows that there were gunshots by
the men deployed by the national security establishment and that these were
done ostensibly to control the crowd which had formed at the frontage of the
residence of the candidate of the NDC-a property which was located in an area
close to the electoral grounds.
- The Commission’s visit
to the locus in quo and its examination of the layout,
structures, and fixtures in the environment including trees impacted show, that
there were many incidents of gunshots and this is inter alia marked
by thesigns of shallow bullet holes and impact spots created by ejected bullets
as verified by a ballistic expert of the Ghana Police Service. In addition, all
the bullet holes suggested that the bullets glazed off the trees as none were
embedded in a tree and moved on to cause further damage.
- The Commission finds
that on the said day and within the context of the events on the day, several live
bullets were fired and accordingly rejects the claim by officers of state who
appeared before the Commission, and the commander of the SWAT team that the
group only fired six warning shots.
- Considering that this
operation was to take place on an election day when members of the public were
expected to be out and about exercising their franchise, the operation should
have been conducted in a more subtle manner unless the real purpose was to be a
show of force and strong arm tactics to warn off certain persons from
interfering with the election.
- Further to this, the
Commission finds that the warning shots fired were so done in reckless
disregard for the safety of persons in the vicinity of this highly built up
area. The Commission bases its conclusion on the injuries sustained by persons
on the scene in addition to the trajectory of bullets flight and impact on
adjoining structures and fixtures, including a hairdressing salon in a metal
container nearby. The evidence given by experts and field examination of the
impact holes made by travelling bullets suggest that these bullets were fired
as “warning shots”. However, as many of the witnesses testified before the
Commission, the said shots were fired at the crowd.
- The Commission finds
that the guns were not aimed in to the skies as the latter would have resulted
in the bullets being ejected into the upwards before returning to earth with a
spent force. The apparent reckless abandon with which the SWAT team discharged
their guns as a means of crowd control which is indicative of poor training at
best, and intent grievously harm, at worst.
- Consequently, the
Commission finds that the injuries sustained, some of which are serious
(including those sustained by Mr. Yaro) were the direct outcome of that
reckless and callous disregard for human life. On the other hand, it bears
pointing out that the video evidence and testimonies of the parties show that
the rampant firing of guns by the SWAT team was the combination of two factors;
Firstly a wanton show of force by the SWAT team designed to instil fear in the
voting public and the crowd gathered in front of the NDC candidate’s house.
Secondly, the seemingly trigger happy attitude shown ,reflects a direct failure
on the part of the Commander in charge of the SWAT team, DSP Azugu, to maintain
command and control of the SWAT team and ensure the upholding of the highest
professional standards in the maintenance of law and order pursuant to
the mission for which they were sent. The ensuring chaos was a direct result of
his failure of responsibility as a commander of the group who were meant to be
on an intelligence-led mission.
- Officials of the
National Security council Secretariat testified that there was firing from the
crowd hence the number reciprocal of shots fired. However, there was no
evidence that this was in fact the case. The direction of the bullet holes on
the trees and metal containers also do not bear this story out.
- The Commission further
finds that the ammunition used were live bullets and this further heightens the
belief of the Commission that the shots were calculated to cause grievous harm
and injury and not to control the crowd. Further, the commission notes that the
firing did not follow anyone taking refuge at the school premises. Expert
testimony and eye witness accounts indicate that a number of holes on the
school building were caused by an attempt to mount a signage marking the
building as a donation from a group to the school.
- It is therefore untrue
that the said holes were made by bullets impacts on the wall caused by firing
.In this regard, the Commission finds that there was no firing of guns at the
polling station itself.
- Further, the
Commission finds that the masking of the operatives implies that the Commission
is unable to identify with certainty the specific perpetrators of the offence
for recommended punishment. The Commission however states that being the
commander of the unit, DSP Azugu ought to know who those members of his team
were, who may have perpetrated the impugned acts commented on and should reveal
this to the police in any criminal investigation that may be opened in the
future.
- In this regard, the
Commission further notes with deep regret the report of the attack of a
uniformed police officer by operatives from the National Security Council.
Evidence led before the Commission suggested a possible care of man-handling on
a police officer operative from the national security against uniformed police
officers who were on duty at the Prisons Compound Polling Station at Roman
Ridge within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
- While evidence has
been led before the Commission to the contrary, the Commission finds that the
use of masked men in electoral security policing represents a deviation from
standard practice in Ghana. Neither the Minister for the Interior nor the
Minister for National Security could provide any evidence of a single situation
in which masked men armed to the teeth were used to provide security on the
electoral grounds where active
- The maintenance of a safe and secure environment
Voting was ongoing
under the 4th Republic. As noted, the use of
armed masked men drove fear into the hearts of the voting public and was a
disproportionate show of force within the context of a civil electoral
exercise. The Commission will further comment on this subject subsequently in this
report. The Commission also finds, there was a lack of protocol surrounding the
giving out of and accountability for weapons and ammunitions as well as general
asset inventory-taking upon the completion of missions within the establishment
of the National Security.
- Despite its ability to use lethal force,
the SWAT team has no instructions and procedures for the use of firearms and
claims to rely on instructions of the Police Service. Yet, the Commission finds
that they used civilians whom they had put in official uniform and armed with
guns and Tasers (referred to as “shocker”) but who were not subject to any
regime of accountability. The Minister and his team ought to explain how this
force operated outside any rules of accountability in respect of the use of
firearms. This became evident in the failure of the Ministry of the National
Security to take stock of weapons and ammunitions handed out to operatives and
their use. The fact that there are contradictory testimonies on the actual
number of bullets fired vis-à-vis shell casings found on the scene
reflect an administrative malaise that needs urgent remedying. In the minimum,
the situation implicates tracking and traceability issues and can affect any
criminal investigations into the improper use of weapons issued out for
official assignments. The Commission notes that the failure to manage the
process of issuing weapons and ammunitions to officers of the National Security
remain problematic and could lead to the wrongful use of arms and ammunitions
belonging to the state.
- Closely related to this is the absence
of stringent debriefing and reporting systems within the police and national
security establishments. It is clear from the preponderance of evidence
presented before the Commission that there are no clear mandatory reporting and
debriefing responsibilities for persons and officers from the national security
who are sent on field missions. While the police have a system in place,
enforcement is lax and this needs to be optimized. The Commission notes that
this procedure is critical to an ex post facto assessment of the success or
failure of the mission in addition to a review of any collateral fall- outs of
any such mission.
- The Commission notes that the absence of
a mandatory system could inspire serious instances of official impunity in the
absence of a review mechanism to determine the effectiveness of orders carried
out pursuant to missions embarked on. This can be based on the filing of an
after-action review reports and not merely on oral discussions as may appear to
be the norm,
- Even more crucially, the Commission
notes that the remit of the National Security establishment does not include
active law enforcement and thus does not justify the use of arms and
ammunitions per se. Consequently, as a purely intelligence-led entity whose
main mandate is to gather intelligence and coordinate other agencies of state
in the execution of a security strategy, the use of arms and ammunitions by the
National Security not being under the aegis of the regular police and/or the
military is worrisome as it suggests that the national security is a parallel
entity that performs regular police work in maintaining domestic security in
Ghana. In the minimum, the national security apparatus has been operated as a
political appendage of succeeding governments in Ghana and has been treated as
such. Their operational officers have often been changed with each change of
government and their closeness with the politics of Ghana can hardly be denied.
That the National Security establishment is not a regular police force nor are
they part of the regular army is accordingly clear. In this regard, the
Commission notes that the tendency to give the operatives of the National
Security apparatus the appearance of police powers is illegal. Furthermore, the
Commission denounces the tendency to put civilians in police or military
uniforms to conduct offensive operations holds same illegal.
- Closely related to this is the absence
- GENERAL ARCHITECTURE OF STATE SECURITY
- The evidence given before the Commission
presents a confused and unsettling picture relative to the structure and
systems put in place for the provision of a state of national security for
Ghana. In the main, the top officers whose schedules border on national
security and who testified before the Commission appeared at best, unsure of
the boundaries of their work and authority and the coordinating roles of their
institutions relative to other allied agencies , not to speak of reforms in an
evolving delicate establishment. From the totality of the evidence given, the
Commission finds that the confusion may partly stem from the lack of clear
demarcations of authority and responsibility as well as a delineation of
mandate subsistent between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry
of Interior. In the sensitive aspect of national life, confusion and
overlapping can only be detrimental to the interests of the state.
- The evidence showed that there exists
general notions of parallelism between the two key ministries mentioned and the
absence of a clear strata of authority in any collaborative engagement in which
the two entities are expected to cooperate. This became apparent when the
Ministry of National Security decided to independently conduct the operation to
intercept certain weapons following intelligence gathered to that effect. A
clearer demarcation of responsibility would have meant that there should have
been structured protocols on intelligence assessment, sharing and designation
of which institution was to lead in the said operation as well as clear mapping
out of responsibilities between the two institutions in the said operation.
These, when properly managed will help deal with the command and control
factors that so badly failed in the case of the SWAT operation at the Ayawaso
West Wuogon Constituency.
- The evidence given before the Commission
- COMMAND AND CONTROL
- On the issue of command and control, the
failure was even more glaring and pronounced. The Commission finds that the
evidence shows a complete breakdown of command responsibility and anarchy on
the electoral grounds of La Bawaleshie school polling station and the
commanding officer in charge of the SWAT team could not show what interventions
he made to ensure that the operation was conducted in as bet a professional
manner as was possible to ensure civilian safety.
- The Director of Operations at the
National Security was at the operations headquarters, but did not appear to
have retained control, leaving matters in the hands of the tactical commander
who could not defend his actions taken. The failure of command responsibility
was also evident in the lack of coordination between the Sector Minister and
the Minister of State in charge of National Security. The contradictory
evidence presented before the Commission by the Ministers involved exemplifies
the dissonance in the actions of the Ministers and Sectors involved.
- The confusions in command responsibility
and the lack of discretion exercised by scheduled officers on the ground on the
occasion exacerbated an already degenerative situation and ultimately led to
the events that were witnessed at the La Bawaleshie school polling station.
- As already mentioned, the situation was
worsened by factors such as the near absence of inter-agency coordination
leading to the breakdown of law and order when the SWAT team showed up in the
constituency without the knowledge of the police who were primarily stationed
to maintain law and order at the various electoral grounds in the Constituency.
- The Commission finds, rather
disturbingly, that the national security establishment is a means by which
party faithful’s are resettled. Whether or not these persons who perform
vigilante functions are members of any known militia groups, their very
presence within the state security machinery encourages opposition parties to
also seek to counter their activities. Given that these persons are citizens
and not ordinarily disqualified from such appointments, the Commission is
particularly worried at the manner of their absorption and the absence of a
system for proper training and re-socialization. The need for re-socialization
is mandated by the fact that these people are ordinarily trained and used to
defending political party loyalists and officers, and consequently their
training and orientation is normally partisan- a situation that disables them
from operating in an establishment that should be non-partisan founded on an
abject loyalty to the state.
- The Commission regrets to state that its
finds ,the contrary situation in the preponderance of evidence led before it
.The current situation reflects an easy transition in which members of a party
militia are ordinarily appointed as national security operatives upon the
assumption of power by their political party and this not only undermines the
standing and future of that establishment but also the individual and collective
security of Ghanaians if left unchecked. In this regard, the Commission notes
that the appointment model in to the National Security secretariat violates
Section 15 of Act 526 and the future compliance with this legislation cannot be
overemphasized.
- The Commission observes that there is no
standing operations command center for coordinating security operations
incorporating the various agencies of state with a structured command and
control system. The existence of a system of this kind would have ensured that
the deployment of the SWAT team would have been better handled from a
professional standpoint; and this would have minimized the prospects of mishaps
arising out of poor assessment of intelligence, improper planning and untested
execution strategies.
- On the issue of command and control, the
- PARTY ASSOCIATED MILITIA(‘VIGILANTES’)
- The Commission finds that the reality of
militia groups either formed by the political parties or otherwise affiliated
to them is beyond reasonable doubt. Evidence led before the Commission clearly
showed that these groups are either actively supported and/or funded by the
parties themselves, or by prominent individuals within the parties. At a
minimum , their existence is condoned by the two leading political partied of
the NDC and NPP for whom they perform “vigilante” services from time to time.
- Like all militias, these groups retain
minimum military or quasi-military characteristics; prefer men of well-build
physique and physical fitness; follow a regimen of training and observe
leadership and command structures. They bear names of known terrorist
organizations or ferocious creatures, or the name of the founder, etc. In some
cases, some of these groups bear weapons of various kinds, such as whips,
tasers or batons and have even been known to use firearms. There have been many
reports over the years of assaults and other forms of mayhem they have visited
upon members of the general public, including at the premises of courts to free
colleagues on trial for breaches of the peace. The Commission finds that these
groups are a threat to the very stability of Ghana’s constitutional democracy
as their acts amount to a challenge to the authority of the state.
- The Commission observes that these
groups are maintained by the parties and/ or their private owners for a variety
of purposes, but are united by one overarching feature –to defecd the interest
of their political parties by every means , including through the use of
unauthorized force. In this regard, the Commission observes that the modus
operandi of these militia groups is in opposition to the values of the state of
Ghana and of legality and accordingly denounces their existence. The Commission
also rejects as a misnomer the labelling of these groups as “vigilantes” given
the rather lawless manner in which they operate and their non-cooperative
attitude towards the regular law enforcement bodies. The Commission notes in
this respect that vigilante groups are fundamentally complementary to the law
enforcement bodies of state and they are often said to come into being and play
when the regular law enforcement bodies fail. These groups however, seek to
play a substitutive role and aim at replacing the lay enforcement bodies in
areas where the defense of the interest of their parties is at stake. In this
regard, the establishment and operation of party militia may seem to be
unconstitutional and to the extent that they are supported by the political
parties that are complicit may be in violation of Article 55 which requires
that political parties are to be organized along democratic lines, among other
provisions of the Constitution.
- The Commission accordingly finds that
the use of militia by the two leading parties of Ghana is a reality and is a
wrong against the Republic. The Commission further finds that their practices
threaten the safety and wellbeing of Ghanaians in particular, and the polity in
general.
- The Commission also notes that the fact
that the police establishment appears to have ceded ground to these militia
groups wherever they operate. This development bolsters the confidence of these
groups and enhances their sense of legitimacy as enforcers of the law in spaces
where the police seem to have created a vacuum.
- The Commission finds that the reality of
- POLICING ISSUES
- It was palpably clear from evidence led
before the Commission that there was inadequate police response to the chaos
that characterized the conduct of the elections at the Ayawaso West Wuogon
Constituency on the 31st January
2019.
- Given the level of confusion that
greeted the arrival and presence of the masked SWAT team, the Commission holds
that there should have been a rapid response police team whose presence would
have normalized the situation and coordinated things with the SWAT team as they
pursued the intelligence they said they had on the presence of arms and
ammunitions in the house of the NDC parliamentary candidate. From the evidence,
the clash between the SWAT team and party loyalists at the residence of the
parliamentary candidate went on for about fifteen minutes with no police in
sight. To begin with, no police officer on duty in the constituency that day
reported the presence of this group while on their “confidence building”
patrol.
- Again from the evidence given, the use
of the SWAT team in situations likely to involve crowd control is undesirable.
The lack of capacity on the part of these institutions relative to the
electoral process in the Ayawaso West Wuogon was reflected in the use of brute
force and disproportionate use of firearms resulting in the injuries sustained
by unarmed civilians and members of the public.
- The Commission especially notes the
gaping disempowerment of the police in law enforcement relative to other law
enforcement agencies. The fact that the police officer on duty at the electoral
grounds appeared helpless and hapless in the face of the raging confusion between
the SWAT team and the crowd spoke volumes. This is worsened by the fact that
the many of the victims were unarmed and in flight from the SWAT team who were
giving chase at the time they were shot at. The need to rebuild confidence in
the police has become paramount in view of the need to re-position the police
to fully occupy the law enforcement space. Issues of party influenced
recruitment came up before the Commission as one of the reasons for the lack of
confidence in the police, especially by opposition parties, leading to the
parties seeking out their own security personnel.
- It was palpably clear from evidence led
- ASSAULT ON HON. MR. SAM GEORGE, MEMBER
OF PARLIAMENT FOR NINGO-PRAMPRAM
- The Commission notes that members of the
SWAT team committed criminal assault against certain members of the gathered
crowd. In its assessment, the Commission notes that some of these instances of
assault were committed while the victims were in flight and fleeing from the
SWAT team who were giving chase. Questioned, a member of the team (Mr. Sulemana
Mohammed) agreed that the assault meted out did not conform to the standard
training given for effecting arrest. Indeed, a member of parliament, Mr. Samuel
Nartey George who was on the electoral grounds when the incident took place,
was assaulted by the said Mohammed Sulemana. While confirming the incident of
assault, Sulemana informed the Commission that he slapped the person he did not
know was a Member of Parliament, because, the person insulted him and his
ethnic group. He further explained that had he known he was a Member of
Parliament, he would not have slapped him. The Commission notes that the entire
encounter between the said Sulemana and the said Hon. Mr. George resulting in
the slap administered by the said Sulemana was regrettable.
- In this connection, the Commission notes
that the action of the said Sulemana Mohammed in responding to an alleged
insult with a slap was unprofessional and must be condemned. The Commission
further notes that the behavior of Mr. Sam George, within the context of a highly
charged environment, was somewhat inappropriate and ill- advised, and could
have even endangered his own safety.
- The Commission notes that members of the
Sam George
- OTHER INCIDENTAL ISSUES
- The Commission notes demands for payment
for endorsement of Police Medical Forms is a widespread practice in Ghana and
creates a situation that can undermine the interest of the poor and persons who
may not readily have the means when they have to operate within the criminal
justice system.
- The Commission also noted with regret,
the delay in the commencement of criminal investigations leading to possible
prosecutions. This undermines the prospects of achieving successful
prosecutions as evidence could be compromised and tampered with, or memories
may fade and trace evidence lost due to the impact of loss of time. This
omission is directly traceable to the police and the need to commence immediate
and publicly verifiable investigation cannot be overemphasized.
- The link between political vigilantism
and elections having been established, the Commission finds that the need to
resort to vigilantism at elections would be greatly minimized if there were no
physical ballot boxes to protect.
- The Commission also notes with regret,
the delay in the commencing of criminal investigations after the incident. This
has affected the prospect of successful prosecutions as some of the evidence
was tampered with, and so compromised at the scene of the crime. This failure
may directly impact upon the quality of evidence available for subsequent
prosecution.
- Finally, the Commission takes note of
the initiatives of H.E. the President for the disbandment of party militias and
to rid our polity of organized groups that operate outside the law. The
Commission commends the President and supports this initiative within the
context of its findings.
- The Commission notes demands for payment
