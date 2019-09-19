General News

Full Recommendations of Emile Short Commission on AWW Violence

The Emile Short Commission after investigating the violence that marred the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election made several recommendations.

The probe of the Commission identified structural and operational challenges, individual liabilities among other flaws at the National Security and Police Service following which they proposed some recommendations.

Below is the full recommendations:

5.7.The urges, for the
consideration of the Electoral Commission ,that the EC  should explore the
possibility of resorting to electronic voting or some other method which does
not depend on physical ballot boxes.

5.8. The Commission
recommends that the Police should mount public education on crime –scene
management to ensure that the public would avoid interfering with crime scenes
and thereby protect the integrity of evidence for future prosecution.

5.9. The Commission
recommends that an independent Police Complaints Commission based outside the
Police structure should be established to deal with complaints from the public
on the conduct of Police officers and so promote police accountability.

5.10. The Commission
recommends that there should be a multi-stage process to enable all aspects of
the problem of party associated militias and vigilantes to be appropriately
explored.

CHAPTER 3

                                                                 FINDINGS
AND RECOMMENDATIONS

  1. ELECTORAL SECURITY
    1. The maintenance of a safe and secure environment
      for the conduct of elections is vital for Ghana’s democratic governance.
      Regrettably however, past elections have often been marred by incidents of
      violence and states of insecurity resulting in injuries and in some cases, loss
      of lives. It is therefore utterly important that the management of elections
      are promised on the assurance of security and optimal guarantees of safety on
      electoral grounds for the public to exercise their franchises without any fear.
    1.  The Commission finds that
      by-elections appear to focus the attention and competition between the parties
      on one constituency, thereby increasing the potential for violence .This fact
      should not be lost on the EC and the country at large and so no effort must be
      spared in making appropriate security managements for the event.
    1. The Commission finds, that while there
      was some semblance of security provided within the Ayawaso West Wuogon
      Constituency on the said day of the elections, the otherwise reasonable
      arrangement was abruptly disrupted by the SWAT team who though were not part of
      the arrangement, arrived on the scene unannounced.
    1. In a related conclusion, the Commission
      finds that, there was not sufficient prior coordination usually characteristic
      of such elections, between the electoral commission and the security services,
      notably the police service on the issue of the security needs of the EC for a
      successful conduct of elections within the constituency. This finding is
      especially troubling given the importance of coordination in ensuring a proper
      mapping of the security needs of the elections and strategic hot spots in light
      of past experiences.
    1. In this particular case, because the
      candidate of the NDC lives in quite close proximity to the polling station,
      planning adequate security guarantees cannot be overemphasized. Adequate prior
      coordination has the further advantage of allowing the EC as the primary
      stakeholder in the electoral exercise to play a lead role in the management of
      security deployments for the day in order to ensure that the execution of any
      security agenda balances the need for security with the avoidance of a state of
      fear and panic created in the voting public often caused by the massive show of
      force.
    1. The Commission further finds that the
      SWAT team which was deployed to the electoral grounds of the La Bawaleshie
      School Polling station grounds in complete disregard of the officially laid
      down electoral security arrangement ,were officers of the national security
      establishment.
    1. In this regard, the Commission finds
      that these persons were deployed and commanded by a police officer names DSP
      Samuel Azugu under the authority of the director of operations of the national
      security secretariat and with the ultimate responsibility of the Minister of
      state for national security.
    1. The Commission further finds that these
      ‘men’ were deployed to follow-up on intelligence to the effect that certain
      arms and ammunition stored in a warehouse within the constituency and to
      intercept and retrieve same. From the generality of the evidence given before
      the Commission however, it is clear that the said intelligence gathered was
      neither shared with the police who were in charge of security for the election
      nor was the said intelligence information tested in accordance with any known
      or standardized rating/ranking protocols to determine its reliability. This is
      further compounded by the copious evidence before the Commission to the effect
      that the team aborted the mission and made no effort to retrieve the said arms.
    1. The Commission therefore finds that the
      intelligence which formed the basis for the deployment of the armed men from
      national security was at best of unreliable quality .The fact that the said
      intelligence was not shared with lead state agencies like the police and
      defense intelligence is a major failure that undermined coordination. In a
      hotly contested political space, the manner in which the intelligence was acted
      upon through the counter-measure employed undermines the credibility of the
      report and the overall mission of the armed masked men deployed from the
      national security outfit.
    1. At the time the
      intelligence was received and the operation planned, there was sufficient time
      to secure a search warrant whose issuance would have ensured that the operation
      was conducted in accordance with law. In a democratic regime such as Ghana’s,
      the requirement of chapter 5 of the Constitution on fundamental human rights
      require that the subjection of the privacy of a person’s home to intrusive
      searches be carried out under the superintendence of law and judicial
      oversight, hence the need for a court order in this case.
    1. A major complaint
      leading to the establishment of the Commission was the allegation of the
      reckless use of guns and weapons by the masked SWAT team from the national
      security establishment. The preponderance of evidence given in oral testimonies
      and video footages reviewed by the Commission shows that there were gunshots by
      the men deployed by the national security establishment and that these were
      done ostensibly to control the crowd which had formed at the frontage of the
      residence of the candidate of the NDC-a property which was located in an area
      close to the electoral grounds.
    1. The Commission’s visit
      to the locus in quo and its examination of the layout,
      structures, and fixtures in the environment including trees impacted show, that
      there were many incidents of gunshots and this is inter alia marked
      by thesigns of shallow bullet holes and impact spots created by ejected bullets
      as verified by a ballistic expert of the Ghana Police Service. In addition, all
      the bullet holes suggested that the bullets glazed off the trees as none were
      embedded in a tree and moved on to cause further damage.
    1. The Commission finds
      that on the said day and within the context of the events on the day, several live
      bullets were fired and accordingly rejects the claim by officers of state who
      appeared before the Commission, and the commander of the SWAT team that the
      group only fired six warning shots.
    1. Considering that this
      operation was to take place on an election day when members of the public were
      expected to be out and about exercising their franchise, the operation should
      have been conducted in a more subtle manner unless the real purpose was to be a
      show of force and strong arm tactics to warn off certain persons from
      interfering with the election.
    1. Further to this, the
      Commission finds that the warning shots fired were so done in reckless
      disregard for the safety of persons in the vicinity of this highly built up
      area. The Commission bases its conclusion on the injuries sustained by persons
      on the scene in addition to the trajectory of bullets flight and impact on
      adjoining structures and fixtures, including a hairdressing salon in a metal
      container nearby. The evidence given by experts and field examination of the
      impact holes made by travelling bullets suggest that these bullets were fired
      as “warning shots”. However, as many of the witnesses testified before the
      Commission, the said shots were fired at the crowd.
    1. The Commission finds
      that the guns were not aimed in to the skies as the latter would have resulted
      in the bullets being ejected into the upwards before returning to earth with a
      spent force. The apparent reckless abandon with which the SWAT team discharged
      their guns as a means of crowd control which is indicative of poor training at
      best, and intent grievously harm, at worst.
    1. Consequently, the
      Commission finds that the injuries sustained, some of which are serious
      (including those sustained by Mr. Yaro) were the direct outcome of that
      reckless and callous disregard for human life. On the other hand, it bears
      pointing out that the video evidence and testimonies of the parties show that
      the rampant firing of guns by the SWAT team was the combination of two factors;
      Firstly a wanton show of force by the SWAT team designed to instil fear in the
      voting public and the crowd gathered in front of the NDC candidate’s house.
      Secondly, the seemingly trigger happy attitude shown ,reflects a direct failure
      on the part of the Commander in charge of the SWAT team, DSP Azugu, to maintain
      command and control of the SWAT team and ensure the upholding of the highest
      professional standards in the maintenance  of law and order pursuant to
      the mission for which they were sent. The ensuring chaos was a direct result of
      his failure of responsibility as a commander of the group who were meant to be
      on an intelligence-led mission.
    1. Officials of the
      National Security council Secretariat testified that there was firing from the
      crowd hence the number reciprocal of shots fired. However, there was no
      evidence that this was in fact the case. The direction of the bullet holes on
      the trees and metal containers also do not bear this story out.
    1. The Commission further
      finds that the ammunition used were live bullets and this further heightens the
      belief of the Commission that the shots were calculated to cause grievous harm
      and injury and not to control the crowd. Further, the commission notes that the
      firing did not follow anyone taking refuge at the school premises. Expert
      testimony and eye witness accounts indicate that a number of holes on the
      school building were caused by an attempt to mount a signage marking the
      building as a donation from a group to the school.
    1. It is therefore untrue
      that the said holes were made by bullets impacts on the wall caused by firing
      .In this regard, the Commission finds that there was no firing of guns at the
      polling station itself.
    1. Further, the
      Commission finds that the masking of the operatives implies that the Commission
      is unable to identify with certainty the specific perpetrators of the offence
      for recommended punishment. The Commission however states that being the
      commander of the unit, DSP Azugu ought to know who those members of his team
      were, who may have perpetrated the impugned acts commented on and should reveal
      this to the police in any criminal investigation that may be opened in the
      future.
    1. In this regard, the
      Commission further notes with deep regret the report of the attack of a
      uniformed police officer by operatives from the National Security Council.
      Evidence led before the Commission suggested a possible care of man-handling on
      a police officer operative from the national security against uniformed police
      officers who were on duty at the Prisons Compound Polling Station at Roman
      Ridge within the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
    1. While evidence has
      been led before the Commission to the contrary, the Commission finds that the
      use of masked men in electoral security policing represents a deviation from
      standard practice in Ghana. Neither the Minister for the Interior nor the
      Minister for National Security could provide any evidence of a single situation
      in which masked men armed to the teeth were used to provide security on the
      electoral grounds where active

Voting was ongoing
under the 4th Republic. As noted, the use of
armed masked men drove fear into the hearts of the voting public and was a
disproportionate show of force within the context of a civil electoral
exercise. The Commission will further comment on this subject subsequently in this
report. The Commission also finds, there was a lack of protocol surrounding the
giving out of and accountability for weapons and ammunitions as well as general
asset inventory-taking upon the completion of missions within the establishment
of the National Security.

  1. Despite its ability to use lethal force,
    the SWAT team has no instructions and procedures for the use of firearms and
    claims to rely on instructions of the Police Service. Yet, the Commission finds
    that they used civilians whom they had put in official uniform and armed with
    guns and Tasers (referred to as “shocker”) but who were not subject to any
    regime of accountability. The Minister and his team ought to explain how this
    force operated outside any rules of accountability in respect of the use of
    firearms. This became evident in the failure of the Ministry of the National
    Security to take stock of weapons and ammunitions handed out to operatives and
    their use. The fact that there are contradictory testimonies on the actual
    number of bullets fired vis-à-vis shell casings found on the  scene
    reflect an administrative malaise that needs urgent remedying. In the minimum,
    the situation implicates tracking and traceability issues and can affect any
    criminal investigations into the improper use of weapons issued out for
    official assignments. The Commission notes that the failure to manage the
    process of issuing weapons and ammunitions to officers of the National Security
    remain problematic and could lead to the wrongful use of arms and ammunitions
    belonging to the state.

    1. Closely related to this is the absence
      of stringent debriefing and reporting systems within the police and national
      security establishments. It is clear from the preponderance of evidence
      presented before the Commission that there are no clear mandatory reporting and
      debriefing responsibilities for persons and officers from the national security
      who are sent on field missions. While the police have a system in place,
      enforcement is lax and this needs to be optimized. The Commission notes that
      this procedure is critical to an ex post facto assessment of the success or
      failure of the mission in addition to a review of any collateral fall- outs of
      any such mission.
    1. The Commission notes that the absence of
      a mandatory system could inspire serious instances of official impunity in the
      absence of a review mechanism to determine the effectiveness of orders carried
      out pursuant to missions embarked on. This can be based on the filing of an
      after-action review reports and not merely on oral discussions as may appear to
      be the norm,
    1. Even more crucially, the Commission
      notes that the remit of the National Security establishment does not include
      active law enforcement and thus does not justify the use of arms and
      ammunitions per se. Consequently, as a purely intelligence-led entity whose
      main mandate is to gather intelligence and coordinate other agencies of state
      in the execution of a security strategy, the use of arms and ammunitions by the
      National Security not being under the aegis of the regular police and/or the
      military is worrisome as it suggests that the national security is a parallel
      entity that performs regular police work in maintaining domestic security in
      Ghana. In the minimum, the national security apparatus has been operated as a
      political appendage of succeeding governments in Ghana and has been treated as
      such. Their operational officers have often been changed with each change of
      government and their closeness with the politics of Ghana can hardly be denied.
      That the National Security establishment is not a regular police force nor are
      they part of the regular army is accordingly clear. In this regard, the
      Commission notes that the tendency to give the operatives of the National
      Security apparatus the appearance of police powers is illegal. Furthermore, the
      Commission denounces the tendency to put civilians in police or military
      uniforms to conduct offensive operations holds same illegal.
  2. GENERAL ARCHITECTURE OF STATE SECURITY
    1. The evidence given before the Commission
      presents a confused and unsettling picture relative to the structure and
      systems put in place for the provision of a state of national security for
      Ghana. In the main, the top officers whose schedules border on national
      security and who testified before the Commission appeared at best, unsure of
      the boundaries of their work and authority and the coordinating roles of their
      institutions relative to other allied agencies , not to speak of reforms in an
      evolving delicate establishment. From the totality of the evidence given, the
      Commission finds that the confusion may partly stem from the lack of clear
      demarcations of authority and responsibility as well as a delineation of
      mandate subsistent between the Ministry of National Security and the Ministry
      of Interior. In the sensitive aspect of national life, confusion and
      overlapping can only be detrimental to the interests of the state.
    1. The evidence showed that there exists
      general notions of parallelism between the two key ministries mentioned and the
      absence of a clear strata of authority in any collaborative engagement in which
      the two entities are expected to cooperate. This became apparent when the
      Ministry of National Security decided to independently conduct the operation to
      intercept certain weapons following intelligence gathered to that effect. A
      clearer demarcation of responsibility would have meant that there should have
      been structured protocols on intelligence assessment, sharing and designation
      of which institution was to lead in the said operation as well as clear mapping
      out of responsibilities between the two institutions in the said operation.
      These, when properly managed will help deal with the command and control
      factors that so badly failed in the case of the SWAT operation at the Ayawaso
      West Wuogon Constituency.
  3. COMMAND AND CONTROL
    1. On the issue of command and control, the
      failure was even more glaring and pronounced. The Commission finds that the
      evidence shows a complete breakdown of command responsibility and anarchy on
      the electoral grounds of La Bawaleshie school polling station and the
      commanding officer in charge of the SWAT team could not show what interventions
      he made to ensure that the operation was conducted in as bet a professional
      manner as was possible to ensure civilian safety.
    1. The Director of Operations at the
      National Security was at the operations headquarters, but did not appear to
      have retained control, leaving matters in the hands of the tactical commander
      who could not defend his actions taken. The failure of command responsibility
      was also evident in the lack of coordination between the Sector Minister and
      the Minister of State in charge of National Security. The contradictory
      evidence presented before the Commission by the Ministers involved exemplifies
      the dissonance in the actions of the Ministers and Sectors involved.
    1. The confusions in command responsibility
      and the lack of discretion exercised by scheduled officers on the ground on the
      occasion exacerbated an already degenerative situation and ultimately led to
      the events that were witnessed at the La Bawaleshie school polling station.
    1. As already mentioned, the situation was
      worsened by factors such as the near absence of inter-agency coordination
      leading to the breakdown of law and order when the SWAT team showed up in the
      constituency without the knowledge of the police who were primarily stationed
      to maintain law and order at the various electoral grounds in the Constituency.
    1. The Commission finds, rather
      disturbingly, that the national security establishment is a means by which
      party faithful’s are resettled. Whether or not these persons who perform
      vigilante functions are members of any known militia groups, their very
      presence within the state security machinery encourages opposition parties to
      also seek to counter their activities. Given that these persons are citizens
      and not ordinarily disqualified from such appointments, the Commission is
      particularly worried at the manner of their absorption and the absence of a
      system for proper training and re-socialization. The need for re-socialization
      is mandated by the fact that these people are ordinarily trained and used to
      defending political party loyalists and officers, and consequently their
      training and orientation is normally partisan- a situation that disables them
      from operating in an establishment that should be non-partisan founded on an
      abject loyalty to the state.
    1. The Commission regrets to state that its
      finds ,the contrary situation in the preponderance of evidence led before it
      .The current situation reflects an easy transition in which members of a party
      militia are ordinarily appointed as national security operatives upon the
      assumption of power by their political party and this not only undermines the
      standing and future of that establishment but also the individual and collective
      security of Ghanaians if left unchecked. In this regard, the Commission notes
      that the appointment model in to the National Security secretariat violates
      Section 15 of Act 526 and the future compliance with this legislation cannot be
      overemphasized.
    1. The Commission observes that there is no
      standing operations command center for coordinating security operations
      incorporating the various agencies of state with a structured command and
      control system. The existence of a system of this kind would have ensured that
      the deployment of the SWAT team would have been better handled from a
      professional standpoint; and this would have minimized the prospects of mishaps
      arising out of poor assessment of intelligence, improper planning and untested
      execution strategies.
  4. PARTY ASSOCIATED MILITIA(‘VIGILANTES’)
    1. The Commission finds that the reality of
      militia groups either formed by the political parties or otherwise affiliated
      to them is beyond reasonable doubt. Evidence led before the Commission clearly
      showed that these groups are either actively supported and/or funded by the
      parties themselves, or by prominent individuals within the parties. At a
      minimum , their existence is condoned by the two leading political partied of
      the NDC and NPP for whom they perform “vigilante” services from time to time.
    1. Like all militias, these groups retain
      minimum military or quasi-military characteristics; prefer men of well-build
      physique and physical fitness; follow a regimen of training and observe
      leadership and command structures. They bear names of known terrorist
      organizations or ferocious creatures, or the name of the founder, etc. In some
      cases, some of these groups bear weapons of various kinds, such as whips,
      tasers or batons and have even been known to use firearms. There have been many
      reports over the years of assaults and other forms of mayhem they have visited
      upon members of the general public, including at the premises of courts to free
      colleagues on trial for breaches of the peace. The Commission finds that these
      groups are a threat to the very stability of Ghana’s constitutional democracy
      as their acts amount to a challenge to the authority of the state.
    1. The Commission observes that these
      groups are maintained by the parties and/ or their private owners for a variety
      of purposes, but are united by one overarching feature –to defecd the interest
      of their political parties by every means , including through the use of
      unauthorized force. In this regard, the Commission observes that the modus
      operandi of these militia groups is in opposition to the values of the state of
      Ghana and of legality and accordingly denounces their existence. The Commission
      also rejects as a misnomer the labelling of these groups as “vigilantes” given
      the rather lawless manner in which they operate and their non-cooperative
      attitude towards the regular law enforcement bodies. The Commission notes in
      this respect that vigilante groups are fundamentally complementary to the law
      enforcement bodies of state and they are often said to come into being and play
      when the regular law enforcement bodies fail. These groups however, seek to
      play a substitutive role and aim at replacing the lay enforcement bodies in
      areas where the defense of the interest of their parties is at stake. In this
      regard, the establishment and operation of party militia may seem to be
      unconstitutional and to the extent that they are supported by the political
      parties that are complicit may be in violation of Article 55 which requires
      that political parties are to be organized along democratic lines, among other
      provisions of the Constitution.
    1. The Commission accordingly finds that
      the use of militia by the two leading parties of Ghana is a reality and is a
      wrong against the Republic. The Commission further finds that their practices
      threaten the safety and wellbeing of Ghanaians in particular, and the polity in
      general.
    1. The Commission also notes that the fact
      that the police establishment appears to have ceded ground to these militia
      groups wherever they operate. This development bolsters the confidence of these
      groups and enhances their sense of legitimacy as enforcers of the law in spaces
      where the police seem to have created a vacuum.
  5. POLICING ISSUES
    1. It was palpably clear from evidence led
      before the Commission that there was inadequate police response to the chaos
      that characterized the conduct of the elections at the Ayawaso West Wuogon
      Constituency on the 31st January
      2019.
    1. Given the level of confusion that
      greeted the arrival and presence of the masked SWAT team, the Commission holds
      that there should have been a rapid response police team whose presence would
      have normalized the situation and coordinated things with the SWAT team as they
      pursued the intelligence they said they had on the presence of arms and
      ammunitions in the house of the NDC parliamentary candidate. From the evidence,
      the clash between the SWAT team and party loyalists at the residence of the
      parliamentary candidate went on for about fifteen minutes with no police in
      sight. To begin with, no police officer on duty in the constituency that day
      reported the presence of this group while on their “confidence building”
      patrol.
    1. Again from the evidence given, the use
      of the SWAT team in situations likely to involve crowd control is undesirable.
      The lack of capacity on the part of these institutions relative to the
      electoral process in the Ayawaso West Wuogon was reflected in the use of brute
      force and disproportionate use of firearms resulting in the injuries sustained
      by unarmed civilians and members of the public.
    1. The Commission especially notes the
      gaping disempowerment of the police in law enforcement relative to other law
      enforcement agencies. The fact that the police officer on duty at the electoral
      grounds appeared helpless and hapless in the face of the raging confusion between
      the SWAT team and the crowd spoke volumes. This is worsened by the fact that
      the many of the victims were unarmed and in flight from the SWAT team who were
      giving chase at the time they were shot at. The need to rebuild confidence in
      the police has become paramount in view of the need to re-position the police
      to fully occupy the law enforcement space. Issues of party influenced
      recruitment came up before the Commission as one of the reasons for the lack of
      confidence in the police, especially by opposition parties, leading to the
      parties seeking out their own security personnel.
  6. ASSAULT ON HON. MR. SAM GEORGE, MEMBER
    OF PARLIAMENT FOR NINGO-PRAMPRAM

    1. The Commission notes that members of the
      SWAT team committed criminal assault against certain members of the gathered
      crowd. In its assessment, the Commission notes that some of these instances of
      assault were committed while the victims were in flight and fleeing from the
      SWAT team who were giving chase. Questioned, a member of the team (Mr. Sulemana
      Mohammed) agreed that the assault meted out did not conform to the standard
      training given for effecting arrest. Indeed, a member of parliament, Mr. Samuel
      Nartey George who was on the electoral grounds when the incident took place,
      was assaulted by the said Mohammed Sulemana. While confirming the incident of
      assault, Sulemana informed the Commission that he slapped the person he did not
      know was a Member of Parliament, because, the person insulted him and his
      ethnic group. He further explained that had he known he was a Member of
      Parliament, he would not have slapped him. The Commission notes that the entire
      encounter between the said Sulemana and the said Hon. Mr. George resulting in
      the slap administered by the said Sulemana was regrettable.
    1. In this connection, the Commission notes
      that the action of the said Sulemana Mohammed in responding to an alleged
      insult with a slap was unprofessional and must be condemned. The Commission
      further notes that the behavior of Mr. Sam George, within the context of a highly
      charged environment, was somewhat inappropriate and ill- advised, and could
      have even endangered his own safety.

Sam George

  • OTHER INCIDENTAL ISSUES
    • The Commission notes demands for payment
      for endorsement of Police Medical Forms is a widespread practice in Ghana and
      creates a situation that can undermine the interest of the poor and persons who
      may not readily have the means when they have to operate within the criminal
      justice system.
    • The Commission also noted with regret,
      the delay in the commencement of criminal investigations leading to possible
      prosecutions. This undermines the prospects of achieving successful
      prosecutions as evidence could be compromised and tampered with, or memories
      may fade and trace evidence lost due to the impact of loss of time. This
      omission is directly traceable to the police and the need to commence immediate
      and publicly verifiable investigation cannot be overemphasized.
    • The link between political vigilantism
      and elections having been established, the Commission finds that the need to
      resort to vigilantism at elections would be greatly minimized if there were no
      physical ballot boxes to protect.
    • The Commission also notes with regret,
      the delay in the commencing of criminal investigations after the incident. This
      has affected the prospect of successful prosecutions as some of the evidence
      was tampered with, and so compromised at the scene of the crime. This failure
      may directly impact upon the quality of evidence available for subsequent
      prosecution.
    • Finally, the Commission takes note of
      the initiatives of H.E. the President for the disbandment of party militias and
      to rid our polity of organized groups that operate outside the law. The
      Commission commends the President and supports this initiative within the
      context of its findings.
  • RECOMMENDATIONS

8.1. STRUCTURAL

8.1.1 The Commission
recommends that the President should review and restructure the Ministry of
National Security with a view to ensuring clarity of responsibilities and roles
as well as lines of reporting.

8.1.2. The Commission
recommends the establishment of a standing command and control center
tasked inter alia with the role of assessing and processing
intelligence for rapid deployment. This center will incorporate key officers of
allied internal security agencies including the police, military, national
security, fire service, customs etc.

8.1.3. The Minister of
State appointed at the presidency to the Ministry of National Security should
have a clearly delineated role with responsibilities indexed to that of substantive
Sector Minister. This should establish a clear chain of command and the
circumstances under which he or she can act in the absence of the substantive
Minister.

8.2. OPERATIONAL

8.2.1. It is
recommended that as a matter of urgency, the police and national security
establishment develop protocols for the assessment and rating of intelligence
received, and subsequent deployment of missions, if any.

8.2.2. The Commission
recommends that no masked or hooded men should be used for civilian policing,
especially in electoral policing or the execution of intelligence contingent
on, or connected with, any ongoing elections in Ghana.

8.2.3. The Commission
recommends that SWAT teams and police officers deployed to maintain the peace
and order on electoral grounds must have rigorous training in crowd control,
arrests, and perimeter security for both the ongoing electoral exercises and
for any allied security issues that may emerge in an ancillary fashion.

8.2.4. The Commission
recommends that standard rules and procedures for the issuance of weapons and
ammunition to police officers and operatives of the national security who are
sent on missions and accompanying rules of accountability for these weapons and
ammunition should be enforced.

8.2.5. The Commission
recommends that intelligence-based agencies should operate under the law and be
guided by the fundamental human rights of citizens. In this vein, the
Commission also recommends that operatives of the National Security Council
should be trained to internalize human right rules, including the provisions on
the fundamental human rights of the constitution within their Standard
Operating Procedures (SOPs).

8.2.6. The Commission
recommends a strict adherence to the rules on searches and seizures, especially
as regards to respect for the privacy of the citizen. Consequently, the
Commission recommends that a ministerial directive be issued reminding all
state operatives of the need to respect the citizen’s privacy except as
authorized by judicial orders.

8.2.7. The Commission
recommends that the SWAT team of the National Security Council Secretariat
should be disbanded and operatives be reassigned as appropriate.

8.2.8. The Commission
further recommends that support for special operations should be sought from
the specialized units of the police.

8.2.9. The Commission
recommends intelligence sharing between relevant agencies where an operation
would entail or necessitate inter-agency cooperation, such as the operation
that has formed the subject of this inquiry.

8.2.10. The police
should be better resourced so that they can maintain active communication
during the entirety of operations. Providing equipment to only the leaders of
an operation who cannot be everywhere at once leaves the flank unprotected and
this would not inspire confidence in any of them.

8.3. INDIVIDUAL
LIABILITIES.

8.3.1. The Commission
recommends the criminal prosecution of Mr. Ernest Akomea alias ‘Double’ for the
unauthorized possession of firearms under section 192(1) of the Criminal
Offences Act.

8.3.2. The Commission
recommends the criminal prosecution for the offense of assault, to wit, the
slapping of Mr. Samuel George by Mohammed Sulemana.

8.3.3. The Commission
recommends the immediate removal of DSP Samuel Kojo Azugu from command
responsibility at the Ministry of National Security given his failure to
appropriately command and control the SWAT team of which he had charge during
the operation at the La Bawaleshie school polling station. It is recommended
that he should be reassigned by the IGP.

8.3.4. The Commission
recommends the reprimand of Colonel Mike Opoku, for being ultimately
responsible for the outcome of the SWAT operation at the La Bawaleshie School
polling station. His liability is further reinforced by his failure to properly
define the mission for which the SWAT team was sent and ensuring that the SWAT
team complied with the defined mission. Further, he failed to conduct an
internal inquiry into identifying the culprits of the offence when revelations
became rife that there were operational lapses resulting in violations of human
rights.

8.3.5. It is further
recommended, that Col. Opoku be made to immediately release the weapons used
for, as well as the personnel involved in, the operation to enable ballistic
testing and analysis to be undertaken and for further investigations by the
police.

8.3.6. The Commission
recommends that Mr. Bryan Acheampong be reprimanded for his ultimate
responsibility as Minister in authorizing an operation of that character and on
a day of an election in a built up area.

  • COMPENSATION
    • The Commission recommends the payment of
      financial compensation to the following persons on the basis of injuries
      sustained by them arising out of the reckless gunshots by the SWAT team , and
      that is to say :

      • Mr. Theophilus Sedofu
      • Seidu Zaneh
      • James Moore
      • Mohammed Alhasan
      • Ishawu Yaro
    • The Commission recommends payment of
      compensation to the following persons for damage caused to their properties :
  • Owner of Vehicle (model unknown) with
    registration number GE 3844-17
  • Owner of Kia Picanto vehicle with
    registration number 1045-17.
  • Mrs. Justine She, Owner of beauty salon
    bordering the road.
  •  GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS
    • The Commission recommends that the
      structure of reporting within the national security set up needs to be revised
      .In the current scheme of things the technical person who also occupies the
      statutory security position being the national security coordinator is
      consigned to a fourth level position in the reporting strata. It is recommended
      that he be elevated to the first level for purposes of reporting
      responsibilities by subordinate security officers.

The Commission
recommends that the roles and responsibilities within the set be streamlined
and clarified. The multiplicity of ministerial roles and scheduled officers
further compounds the problem and this needs reviewing. The Commission notes
that currently the following persons play similar if not same roles:

  1. Minister for National Security
  2. Minister of State for National Security
  3. National Security Advisor
  4. National Security Coordinator
  5. Minister for the Interior (to a limited
    degree).

    1. The commission notes that with the
      current set up, the prospect of diffusion of responsibility with its attendant
      dangers is high.
    1. The Commission recommends that the
      police should review their recruitment protocols and install merit-based
      criteria to ensure that the most qualified, and not the most well- connected,
      persons are enlisted.
    1. The Commission recommends that there is
      the need to criminalize the very existence of these groups to attack the problem
      from its roots. Such legislation must cover the founding, funding, operation
      and use of such groups. In addition, persons who support them must be denoted
      as promoters of the crimes they commit and held liable for abetment.
    1. The Commission has taken note of the
      circulation of certain posters titled ‘WANTED’,in certain public spaces in
      Accra. These posters purport to

10.10. The Commission
recommends that the issues pertaining to the disbandment of militia be
appreciated as complex and involving. Therefore it is recommended that there
should be a multi- stage process to enable all aspects of the problem to be
appropriately explored. Such a step-by-step approach would not only ensure that
the two major parties would feel an ownership of the processes, but would also
enable the involvement of other stakeholders in broad –based consultations.
Again, since there are economic aspects to the existence of militias, issues of
alternative livelihoods are likely to arise, and must be handled professionally
to ensure a permanent solution to the problem or else the result would amount
to merely exchanging one group of militias in this generation for those of the
future.

SIGNED BY THE
BELOW-MENTIONED COMMISSIONERS, THIS FOURTEENTH DAY OF MARCH TWO THOUSAND AND
NINETEEN.

JUSTICE EMILE F. SHORTCHAIRMAN

HENRIETTA MENSA-
BONSU, MEMBER           

PATRICK K. ACHEAMPONG,
MEMBER                                                                                     

E. KOFI ABOTSISECRETARY

Source: Rainbowradioonline.com

