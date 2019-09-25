Fulani Herdsman shot dead at Kintampo

A Fulani herdsman, Sulemana Amadu, has been shot dead at Adumanu, a suburb in the Kintampo Municipality.

The deceased was later buried in a bush, Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered.

Narrating the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Public Relations Officer (PRO), for the Fulani Community, Musah Ali, said Adumanu and two other herdsmen, were accosted by some residents in the community on an accusation that there were armed robbers.

According to him, the community had recorded an armed robbery attack about a week ago by unknown persons.

However, the residents claimed the armed robbers were Fulani herdsmen, hence they would kill any Fulani herdsmen found in the area.

Mr. Ali further disclosed Amadu and his other two herdsmen were on their way to a site and upon reaching Adumanu, they were accosted and attacked.

Amadu died on the spot with one other sustaining serious injuries whereas the third person escaped.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the murder case and currently in police custody.

By: Rashid Obodai Provencal

